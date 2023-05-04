Goodman appoints new north ward alderman

GOODMAN -- The city council, by unanimous vote on Tuesday, appointed Calvin Wilson to fill the vacant north ward alderman post for the city of Goodman. The city also selected a new city attorney and has plans to revamp the Goodman Facebook page.

Present at the meeting were Mayor John Bunch, Alderman Rex Jordan, Alderman Clyde Davidson, Alderman Clay Sexson, and City Tax Collector Meghan Sexson.

"He's been here before and has done a good job," said Davidson.

According to Davidson, former mayor J.R. Fisher asked to occupy the northward alderman vacant seat but was denied. Although he was not selected to fill that position, Davidson said their conversation was cordial, and he "appreciated J.R. for having a good attitude about it."

The city also appointed Wayne Cooper to represent the city as its attorney.

"I want everyone to meet our new city attorney, Wayne Cooper ... He has quite a history with the county and the city," said Bunch.

A city attorney's responsibilities include drafting and interpreting ordinances, providing verbal and written legal opinions, reviewing city contracts, and representing the city in litigation.

The city decided to revamp its Facebook page to reflect the new administration's agendas. Clay Sexson will consult with the city clerk and city attorney to review the Facebook guidelines to regulate the content it posts. The city will use the platform to inform residents of any new updates relating to Goodman and its citizens. The Facebook page will also be monitored, and action will be taken against those who violate its policies.

"I would like to see that this is a one-way street," said Bunch. "We're not going to have interactions back and forth with arguments and innuendos and situations for pandering the people in the city. It should just be for things that the city, as a whole, needs to know."

In other business, the council approved the payment of city bills in the amount of $32,692.30.