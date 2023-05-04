Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Crowder College news

by Staff Reports | May 4, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Crowder College has announced the following:

Fall 2023 enrollment

Enrollment is open for summer and fall classes, and scholarship applications are open for Fall 2023.

Commencement dates

Commencement ceremonies for spring 2023 will be held in Bob Sneller Gymnasium.

May 11 at 2 p.m. Rehearsal, Wright Conference Center

May 12 at 7 p.m. McDonald County RN & Nevada RN and PN programs

May 13 at 10 a.m. All Agriculture, General Studies, and AAT/Teaching

May 13 at 1 p.m. All other programs

Book Buyback

The Book Buyback program will be available May 8-19 in each Crowder College Bookstore location -- Neosho, Cassville, Nevada, Webb City and McDonald County. Check each location for specific hours.

Print Headline: Crowder College news

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Unopposed School Board candidates respond to Camden News questionnaire
Charges upgraded in shooting after victim dies
Volunteer: Hannah Pregnancy center provides wide range of services
by Bradly Gill
National Day of Prayer Gallery
Quorum Court approves purchase of roll of truck, HVAC repair for Detention Center
by Bradly Gill
ADVERTISEMENT