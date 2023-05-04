Crowder College news

Crowder College has announced the following:
Fall 2023 enrollment
Enrollment is open for summer and fall classes, and scholarship applications are open for Fall 2023.
Commencement dates
Commencement ceremonies for spring 2023 will be held in Bob Sneller Gymnasium.
May 11 at 2 p.m. Rehearsal, Wright Conference Center
May 12 at 7 p.m. McDonald County RN & Nevada RN and PN programs
May 13 at 10 a.m. All Agriculture, General Studies, and AAT/Teaching
May 13 at 1 p.m. All other programs
Book Buyback
The Book Buyback program will be available May 8-19 in each Crowder College Bookstore location -- Neosho, Cassville, Nevada, Webb City and McDonald County. Check each location for specific hours.