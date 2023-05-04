Crowder College news

Crowder College has announced the following:

Fall 2023 enrollment

Enrollment is open for summer and fall classes, and scholarship applications are open for Fall 2023.

Commencement dates

Commencement ceremonies for spring 2023 will be held in Bob Sneller Gymnasium.

May 11 at 2 p.m. Rehearsal, Wright Conference Center

May 12 at 7 p.m. McDonald County RN & Nevada RN and PN programs

May 13 at 10 a.m. All Agriculture, General Studies, and AAT/Teaching

May 13 at 1 p.m. All other programs

Book Buyback

The Book Buyback program will be available May 8-19 in each Crowder College Bookstore location -- Neosho, Cassville, Nevada, Webb City and McDonald County. Check each location for specific hours.