CARDS Recycling responds to city regarding its services

SOUTHWEST CITY -- CARDS Recycling responded to recent comments regarding their services within Southwest City. On Monday, Jason Fitzgerald, director of government affairs at CARDS Recycling, spoke on behalf of the company to inform the public of the recent developments taking place to address the concerns of the city and its trash.

CARDS Recycling is a waste management company that "provides all the residential and commercial services inside the city limits of Southwest City." As part of the contract, the city uses CARDS services exclusively.

Fitzgerald said that "it's typically (a) once-a-week type service," but "there are some commercial containers that are set up weekly, and some are set up periodically throughout the month. So, you may have an every-other-week service and/or a once-a-month service."

At the city council meeting on April 25, Police Chief Bud Gow commented that CARDS would "pick up trash on one side of the street and leave the other side or miss every other house."

"We don't pick up both sides at the same time," said Fitzgerald. "And, in a lot of cases, it has to do with a major highway. So, it's a safety concern. And in a lot of cases, from an efficiency standpoint, we want to make sure that (the trash haulers) get everything on the right-hand side of their vehicle at all times. But we still try to utilize that from a safety standpoint to make sure that we pick up everything."

Regarding the complaints from residents, Fitzgerald said CARDS Recycling customers can contact CARDS via phone and/or email to express their concerns. This allows the CARDS team to resolve any issues customers may have.

"We're very proud to be the service provider for ... Southwest City," said Fitzgerald. "And we want to continue to do that and make sure that we're doing everything we can to make sure ... that if they are having service issues ... they're resolved in a timely manner."

On May 9, at city hall, representatives from CARDS and the city will come together to "discuss a plan of action" to resolve any issues related to the city and its residents' trash.

All are welcome to attend the Southwest City Council meetings at 302 Main Street every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.