Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. This week, May 5, Dale Johnson and The Country Review Band are playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

McDonald County Living Center

The McDonald County Living Center, during the Anderson citywide yard sale on May 4-5, will host a sale in the lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. All proceeds from the living center's sale will go toward the residents' council fund. Depending on the weather, the sale may be extended to the front porch. The Living Center is located at 1000 Patterson Street in Anderson.

McDonald County Senior Center

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. Bingo is held Tuesday and Thursday each week at 10 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.

Noel All School Reunion

The Noel All School Reunion will be Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Noel School. Donuts and finger foods will be served as well as coffee and water throughout the day. Please pass this information on to family and friends. The reunion is for anyone that ever attended the Noel School. For more information contact Donna (Goss) Carter at 918-791-4299 or Jody (Van Houten) Lester at 417-389-6273.