Big 8 West Conference champions

ANDERSON -- For the third straight season, the McDonald County Mustangs are champions of the Big 8 West Conference. And for the second year in a row, they've done it in undefeated fashion.

Jack Parnell hit a solo home run and followed up with a spectacular defensive catch in center field, and the Mustangs rallied to beat Seneca 5-2 on Thursday, April 27, at Mustang Field.

With the win, McDonald County moved to 6-0 in Big 8 West play, clinching the conference championship outright for the second straight season.

The Mustangs are 17-1 in Big 8 West play over the last three seasons, with the only loss coming to Lamar back in the 2021 season when the Mustangs shared the conference title with Nevada.

"That's something we talk about as a program," first-year head coach Heath Alumbaugh said. "We don't want to just be there once every 10 years. We want to have a shot to do that year in and year out, and these guys have done that. A lot of seniors -- seven seniors that have been a part of that for all three years. What a way to leave the program as a senior with three straight conference championships."

Several of those seniors made meaningful plays in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Indians, but none more so than Parnell, the center fielder.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Parnell ripped a solo home run to left-center field to put the Mustangs on the board. It was the first home of Parnell's high school career.

"It feels pretty good," Parnell said. "I think I was in a 2-1 count, so I knew a fastball was coming. He threw it up and in and I was ready for it. Took it out."

The Mustangs tied the game 2-2 in the third. Jacob Gordon opened the inning with a single, and courtesy runner Hayden Lett moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Devin Stone. Lett scored on an error to tie the game 2-2.

The Mustangs took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Isaac Behm singled to open the inning and scored on an RBI double by Tucker Walters, who was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.

McDonald County's defense, which committed two errors in the second inning, leading to two Seneca runs, came up big in the top of the fifth inning when Parnell robbed an extra-base hit with a diving catch in center field.

"I told the boys that was the perfect example of offense and defense feeding off each other right there," Alumbaugh said. "He comes up, that's the first home run of his career (in the second) and then turns that around in the fifth to what may be -- and I don't mean this lightly -- the best high school catch I have seen. Hats off, I have not seen one like that in high school baseball."

Parnell didn't make a big deal out of his diving catch.

"See ball, go get ball," he said. "By any means you can. Off the bat, I think I had a chance, but then once my feet left the ground, I knew I had it."

The Mustangs added insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.

In the fifth, Jacob Gordon walked to lead off the inning, and courtesy runner Lett advanced to third base on Stone's double.

Lett scored on a Destyn Dowd's ground out to make it 4-2.

Then in the sixth, Walters singled and Weston Gordon doubled to set up Parnell for a sacrifice fly to make it 5-2.

"We talk about that all the time, too," Alumbaugh said. "From the third inning on, we put up a run in every inning after that. We talk about 'go win innings.' We didn't win the first two, but we won the last ones we needed to. Offense fed off of defense right there, no question about it."

After battling a few early game walks, Behm settled down on the mound and pitched 5 2/3 innings to get the win. Behm allowed only one base hit over the final 2 2/3 innings.

"I told (Behm) after the third, right before we went out for the fourth, we need a leadoff out right now," Alumbaugh said. "We've got this game back even. Get us a lead-off out, get us a little momentum and we'll go finish it. He goes out and strikes the leadoff guy out in the fourth. Goes 1-2-3 in the fourth, and that really fired our kids up.

Angel Ruiz got the final out of the sixth inning, and Cross Dowd pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning for the save to wrap up the victory.

Logan-Rogersville 4, McDonald County 0

Logan-Rogersville's pitching limited the Mustangs to just three hits in a shutout victory at Logan-Rogersville on Friday.

The Wildcats (20-2) scored three runs in the third inning and one in the sixth, while Kellen Marlin threw five shutout innings with five strikeouts.

Jacob Gordon led the Mustangs with two hits, while Fischer Sanny had one hit.

Jackson Rousey had a hit and two RBIs.

Cross Dowd took the loss for the Mustangs with six innings, six strikeouts, four walks and four earned runs.

McDonald County 9, Carthage 0

Destyn Dowd hit a grand slam and Weston Gordon threw seven shutout innings as the Mustangs improved to 15-7 overall with a shutout win over Carthage at home on Monday.

The Mustangs scored two runs in the first and two more in the second to lead 4-0. Destyn Dowd's grand slam made it 8-0, and McDonald County added a run in the fourth to go up 9-0.

The Mustangs had seven hits, with Destyn Dowd getting two hits, three runs and four RBIs. Jack Parnell had two hits, a run and two RBIs, while Cross Dowd had a hit and two RBIs, Isaac Behm two runs and a hit, and Tucker Walters a hit and RBI. Jacob Gordon scored a run and Devin Stone scored two runs.

Gordon had six strikeouts and only allowed two hits.

Up next

McDonald County is back in action Friday at Mount Vernon before returning home Monday to host Republic and Tuesday to host Marshfield.