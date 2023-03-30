SWC mayor laments flood damage at dam

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Earlier last week, flash floods caused damage around the city's dam, and now water is passing through without any obstruction. On Tuesday, March 28, at the city council meeting, Mayor David Blake lamented the circumstances and expressed concern for the city's lake.

"Sad news," said Blake. "Everything we put for the dam is gone."

Flash floods excessively damaged the land near the dam by Southwest City Park. The floods washed away land that supported the dam. Onlookers can see damaged trees that were felled by the floods along the river and, as of now, water is passing through a gaping hole on the right side of the dam.

"I don't think anything could have stopped what happened. I was shocked."

Water that escapes past the dam has caused the lake to recede and expose land that was submerged.

According to Blake, residents reported to the police around 3 a.m. that flood waters had risen above the bridge that passes over the lake into town.

Despite this event, all the city can do now is look ahead.

"All our efforts are gonna be moving forward to see how we can progress in closing the hole again ... Anyhow, I'm gonna do a little scoping out and see what I can come up with for you to get some idea."

Present at this meeting were Blake, Alderman Steven Golden Sr., Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, Police Chief Bud Gow, Fire Chief Shane Clark and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson.

It was reported that, since the previous meeting, the police department wrote 33 citations -- 11 for speeding, one for animal nuisance, four for expired plates, one for failing to display front and back plates, one for failing to yield for an emergency vehicle, three for no insurance, two for driving with a suspended license, one for no valid driver's license, two for failing to stop at a stop sign, two for an animal at large, one for failing to maintain inside a lane of travel, one for assault, one for displaying the plates of another, one for failing to register a vehicle and one for an equipment violation.

The department issued 15 warnings and made one arrest.

The city paid the bills in the amount of $19,145.48.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press In a front view of the damage caused by last week's flash flood, water from the lake now flows without any obstruction.

