Seniors leading diamond stampede

ANDERSON -- A year ago the McDonald County Mustangs turned in the best baseball season in school history.

The Mustangs won the Big 8 West and Conference championships and entered the Class 5 District 7 Tournament as the No. 1 seed before losing to No. 4 Carl Junction to finish as the first McDonald County baseball team to surpass the 20-win mark at 22-8.

The Mustangs hope to replicate that success and then some in 2023. And with a group of talented, experienced seniors leading the way, early odds are in McDonald County's favor.

"We start a senior behind the plate (Jacob Gordon), a senior at third (Fischer Sanny), a senior at short (Cross Dowd), a senior at first (Weston Gordon), a senior in center (Jack Parnell) and a senior in left (Isaac Behm) and Angel Ruiz is strong out of the bullpen for us," said head coach Heath Alumbaugh. "Those guys have played a lot of baseball. They know what the expectation within the program is and they've done a great job of setting the tone for us already this season in our first few games."

Alumbaugh, who took over as head baseball coach last summer when Kevin Burgi left the diamond to transition into a full-time adminstrator schedule at the high school, is more than familiar with the current crop of seniors after spending nine years as head coach of the junior high baseball team.

"I'm looking forward to working with this group of guys again," he said. "Every one of these guys I had in the junior high program and I've gotten to see them mature and grow as baseball players the last few years. Just getting to be in the dugout around this group of guys again is a lot of fun."

He added, "It's a really good group of guys who love the game and have a passion for the game. That's what it's all about. That's what's going to make it fun this year."

Ruiz will be an important part of what should be a highly competitive pitching staff.

"I think we have a great staff this year," said Alumbaugh. "We have three solid starters in Weston Gordon, Cross Dowd and Isaac Behm. And I think we set up really well in our bullpen. Angel Ruiz does a great job out of the bullpen and juniors Lane Pratt and Rylan Armstrong are arms we can go to. Destyn Dowd is kind of our closer-type guy."

Destyn Dowd, a junior and the younger brother of Cross Dowd, can also stretch out when the Mustangs need him to step in as a starter.

"He threw the Glendale game and went a complete game on 93 pitches in that game," said Alumbaugh. "But he's kind of the guy we'll look to at the back end of games to finish them out and get us off the field with a win."

The Mustangs will be a handful at the plate for any opponent based on the amount of experience up and down the batting order.

"I really like our lineup and the way it stacks up so far," said Alumbaugh. "You've got a lot of at bats throughout that lineup. Kids have had a ton of at bats already and there's a lot of experience."

And a lot of variety in the way McDonald County can score runs.

"I think we've got to the ability to not only drive in runs with power, but I think we've got the ability to create some runs with small ball and things like that," said the coach. "A lot of teams don't usually have that diverse ability to score runs in that many different ways."

For example, the Mustangs, through their first five games, already have seven sacrifice bunts.

"We've done a tremendous job of creating runs through the small game and that's something we highlighted at the beginning of the season as something we need to improve on," said Alumbaugh. "I feel like we have improved on that, but it's something we need to continue to improve on throughout the rest of the season."

The Mustangs also want to continue their reputation as a very solid team with the glove in the field.

"Defensively this is a great team," said Alumbaugh. "We set goals at the beginning of the year and this group set a fielding percentage of .950 as a goal. Again, they've had a ton of reps in the field. There's not going to be anybody they're going to see that they're going to be scared of when they're out in the field."

Alumbaugh said the team's overall athleticism provides a boost defensively.

"They're very athletic and can run and make some plays that not everybody makes, so I think defensively we'll be just fine," he said.

Complementing that athleticism is the players' knowledge of the game.

"This is actually a very baseball-smart team," he said. "They've played a lot of baseball and watched a lot of baseball. There's a lot of things they have the ability to do without me having to yell it from the dugout, because they know the game that well. I think that's just another added benefit to having so many seniors with this much playing experience."

The good news for McDonald County is the fact it's coming off a very successful season and that the team is led by a talented group of seniors who played important roles in helping the Mustangs achieve that success. The bad news is the Mustangs can expect to find themselves in the cross hairs of every team they play because of that success.

"We know anywhere we go we're going to have the target on our back, whether it's conference, district or a regular season game," Alumbaugh said. "As far as conference goes, we're going to have a big target on our back, but there are some other good conference teams. Monett's always got a chance to win the Big 8 West, and Nevada certainly has the pieces to make a run at it. We'll have to step out on the field and play well every night and not take anything for granted if we want to have a shot at it at the end."

The Mustangs opened their season by winning two of three games in a tournament at Harrison, Ark. The lone loss was to Conway, Ark., which is the defending state champion in that state's high classification.

McDonald County then lost to state-ranked Glendale, 2-1, before beating Neosho, 9-4. After that the Mustangs avenged last year's district loss to Carl Junction, 4-2, and lost to Camdenton, 1-0, in a pair of games played March 25 at Anderson.

The Mustangs lost 3-2 to Shiloh Christian, of Springdale, Ark., and played Joplin on March 27 and 28, respectively.

Graham Thomas/McDonald County Press McDonald County senior shortstop Cross Dowd throws across the diamond to get an out Saturday morning against Carl Junction.



Graham Thomas/McDonald County Press McDonald County senior Jack Parnell throws a ball in from center field during Monday's game against Shiloh Christian.



Graham Thomas/McDonald County Press McDonald County third baseman Fischer Sanny tags out Shiloh Christian's Jonas Nantze at third during a game Monday in Anderson. The Saints defeated the Mustangs 3-2.



Graham Thomas/McDonald County Press McDonald County shortstop Rylan Armstrong fields a throw from catcher Jacob Gordon before tagging out Camdenton runner Jackson Basham on Saturday afternoon.



Graham Thomas/McDonald County Press McDonald County catcher Jacob Gordon frames a pitch against Carl Junction on Saturday morning in Anderson.



Graham Thomas/McDonald County Press McDonald County pitcher Angel Ruiz throws a pitch against Shiloh Christian on Monday in Anderson.



Graham Thomas/McDonald County Press McDonald County first baseman Weston Gordon takes a cut against Carl Junction on Saturday morning in Anderson.

