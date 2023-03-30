RELIGION: ‘Be thankful for the joy that comes with salvation’

It was great to be in God's house as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. We were greeted by Doug Cory, who opened our service with prayer.

"Peace I Leave" was the title of the adult Sunday school lesson taught by Rick Lett. John 14:16-29 reminds us that Jesus offers peace to those who trust Him. "Believers have peace knowing that the Holy Spirit is with them, can understand God's truths and act on them, and can demonstrate their love for God by obedience to Him."

Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional from "A Preacher and His Barns" about one leaf holding on to a limb during the storms, wind, rain and snow. God loves those who hold on when others don't trust and desert Him. In Matthew 24:13, Jesus says, "But he who endures to the end shall be saved."

Tyrel Lett asked God to bless the offering, and he and Rick served as ushers. We were blessed with special music from Jerry Abercrombie, who sang "Unspoken Request," and special praise music from Russell Malone. Congregational hymns were led by Karen Gardner, with Susan Cory at the piano.

We were blessed to have Brother Russell Malone with us to share God's word. He began by telling us that "Jesus saves, satisfies and comforts us. We are an expression of the Kingdom of God. We all have a story and we all have a testimony Heaven is a city. Don't overlook salvation while living here in sin. Someday it may be too late to get in. Jesus says to be ready. We never know when He's coming. God knows our hearts and minds. Be thankful for the joy that comes with salvation."

Brother Russell referred to Psalm 122, Acts 3 and 2 Timothy as he talked about the day after Pentecost. "We need power today to be witnesses for Christ in this world. It is hard to get people today in church and into the word in this unfaithful world. We need God's power. The river of salvation flows, but sometimes we just want to sit on the bank. There's water, and then there is the river. Some people just want to stay ankle-deep and splash around. You have to swim in deep water to experience God."

Brother Russell talked about Peter's sermon of repentance and asked, "How much more could we do with the power of God within us? The Holy Spirit gives us the power to pray and live a constant life. Good things happen to those who pray. Lots of people don't have the assurance of Jesus setting them free of sin. Ninety-eight percent of Christians today have never shared their testimony with anyone. We need faithful people in these times. People need to know the assurance of salvation. When was the last time you spoke to someone with assurance about your faith?

Know the power of God in your life and live with the consistency of God in your life. It is not just the preacher's job to pray and help people. It is the responsibility of all believers. Every believer represents and presents a unique version of Jesus. Everyone is unique and different, and we all reach different people. Getting saved is just the beginning. Salvation wasn't meant for you to stay there. God will shake this earth. You better be grounded and have your hope in Jesus Christ. Jesus loves you. That is an expression that can take you from here to there. Allow the Holy Spirit to work in your life."

Brother Russell told us that "you don't need an education, just an experience to share the gospel with others, just like Peter the fisherman who went on to receive the promise and empowerment of Jesus. We need to take a stand. We need the power of the Holy Spirit in our lives. Jesus Christ is coming back one day and, until then, there are souls to save, lives to change and the gospel to preach. You don't get saved just to avoid hell. Go out and do what God calls you to do. Salvation was never meant for you to stay there. God is the same today, yesterday and tomorrow, but He needs vessels. He needs us. The world is hurting. God is calling us to step out a little farther and help others. Faith is a wonderful thing, but it's not just about going to church and paying tithes. Have you witnessed to anyone this week? The power of God is within us. We need to use it to witness to others. Jesus has the power to call heaven into earth. Experience the power of the Holy Spirit."

In closing, Brother Russell reminded us that "your prayer life is important. Talking to God is important. How good is your prayer life? Get alone and talk to Him and listen to Him. Reignite your prayer life. The church should be exciting. The church is a habitation of Christ, and it needs to be on fire for Christ to win souls. If it isn't, is it just going through the motions? Heaven is a beautiful place. Jesus is coming back."

We invite you to worship with us next Sunday morning at 11 as Brother Pat Jeffers brings us God's world. Sunday school begins at 10, and Bible Study is Wednesday evenings at 6:30. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

The opinions expressed are those of the author.