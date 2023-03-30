Quapaw Nation publishes 150-year anniversary book

QUAPAW NATION -- Members of the Quapaw Nation are celebrating their 150-year powwow with a new book called "The Way We See It." This book guides readers through the history of the nation through the eyes of its members. On March 27, its author, John Rodgers, acknowledged that researching this book and working with his collaborators has brought him closer to his people and the rich history of his ancestry.

Rodgers is a member of the Quapaw Nation and one of the founders of the Quapaw Post. He is an award-winning writer and communications manager for the Quapaw Nation.

In 2020, he was presented with an opportunity he couldn't refuse. Chairman of the Quapaw Nation, Joseph Byrd, asked Rodgers to create a monthly publication that would talk and "revamp Quapaw communications." This publication would become the Quapaw Post. Director Barry Linduff and Rodger's collaboration with the paper shined their skills as writers and storytellers, which prompted Byrd to ask them to do something special for the Quapaw Nation's upcoming 150-year powwow celebration.

It was a huge undertaking, and Rodgers asked himself, "How do you put that much history into something that quick? Honestly, we're an oral tradition people ... Things are passed down orally, they aren't written."

Regardless, Rodgers and Linduff were up to the task.

The book highlights certain points of the tribe's history. Its growth, its decline, the wars they fought, and the atrocities they endured. But the meat of the book talks about the nation as a hospitable people. It also bridges the gap between the first powwow and the events that led up to the 150-year anniversary.

The Quapaw people are also known for their rich artistic culture.

"The Quapaw people have always been very artistic, whether it be pottery or handmade jewelry. We have people that do it all."

The book itself displays vintage photographs, diagrams, and beautiful imagery.

"One of the paintings in the publication is actually made by Kugee Supernaw. He's a very talented artist." William "Kugee" Supernaw, is a renowned artist of both Osage and Quapaw descent. He is a multi-talented artist, potter, jeweler and painter. One of his paintings depicts a snapshot of the Quapaw tribe performing a buffalo dance. His painting gives observers an intimate view of the ancient Quapaw culture. One cannot help but be overwhelmed by its depiction of the celebration and breathtaking clouds.

Linduff himself drew the inside cover of the book.

"I came to him and said, 'I had this idea for this drawing ...' and I basically gave him a thing with stick figures. He turned that into this beautiful drawing. I mean, it was every detail that I asked for. He's so talented.

His artwork maps out the history and land of the Quapaw tribe. Its vivid imagery is breathtaking.

Researching for the book was a monumental task, as Rodgers had to search through old books and collect the oral history of his people.

"They're called the Public Works interviews. And it's a collection of interviews of Quapaw tribal members and other members that were around back in the 30s. I went through every single one of those interviews, and ... I went through every book."

One of the books was a collection of interviews "that was made in the '60s or '70s." He also met with various experts on the Quapaw Nation's history and culture. Individuals like Carrie Wilson, NAGPRA director for the Quapaw tribe; Everett Bandy, director and preservation officer of QNHPP (Quapaw Nation Historic Preservation Program) and Risë Supernaw, who is a historian of the Quapaw culture and tradition.

Rodgers hopes the people who read this book will glean the hospitable nature of the Quapaw people.

"We want people to come in; we want to invite you to our dinners, to our celebrations. Because the basis of a tribe is family. And without that, without that family, you don't really have a tribe anymore."

As for the Quapaw Nation and its members, Rodgers hopes this book will reach out to them, no matter where they are.

"We call it 'The Great Dispersal' in 1833, that was when all that was left of the tribe was the 40 members on the reservation. Everyone else took off to different parts of the (US) nation. We still have tribal members residing in almost every state in America. I think there's a lot of people that have been unattached to the traditions, to the culture, and I think this will help them remember and get a bearing of what their ancestors were doing."

Rodgers adds, "We want them to come home. We want people to come and celebrate with the family."

From 40 tribe members in 1833 to now, it has grown to 5,500. And it still continues to grow.

For people who want to purchase the book, it is available at the Heckaton gift shop, Downstream Casino Resort, and Quapaw Museum.

Aside from all those who were involved in the project, Rodgers wants to thank "the elders and individuals that have really dedicated their lives to the Quapaw Nation to preserving our history" and "the team at NWA Media for being such a wonderful group to work with during the creative process."

When asked, "What's your favorite part of Quapaw history?" Rodgers took a moment to think about it and said, "My favorite part of history is the fact that we are still here."

With a culture and endearing people like the Quapaw Nation, we can expect the next 300-year anniversary book to be filled with a rich and beautiful history of its people.