Pitching shines in Mustangs’ home opener

ANDERSON -- McDonald County's baseball team opened up its home schedule on Saturday morning, playing two of three games in a mini-round robin with Carl Junction and Camdenton on the newly renovated Mustang baseball field, which is in its second year with artificial turf.

After beating Carl Junction 4-2 in the 10 a.m. game, the Mustangs fell on the short end of a terrific pitcher's duel in a 1-0 loss in 10 innings to Camdenton.

Camdenton 1, McDonald County 0

Rylan Armstrong and the Mustangs wiggled out of a bases-loaded, nobody-out jam in the top of the ninth inning to keep the game scoreless, but they were unable to get out of a similar situation in the top of the 10th as Camdenton loaded the bases again and scored on a bases-loaded walk.

Camdenton shortstop Kamden Durnin scored the run on Tobyn Dudley's bases-loaded walk with one out to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead. Armstrong got out of the inning without any more runs scored to keep it at 1-0, but the Mustangs went down in order in the bottom of the 10th to end the ballgame.

"Hey, I don't know if you can say we got that run in or not or that the run just came across, kinda cheap," said Camdenton coach Bryce Durnin. "I don't feel like we earned it. But, hey, we'll take the win. But at the end of the day, McDonald County and ourselves, you heard me say this earlier, we proved our point to each other. We're going to tip our hats and just be thankful to walk away and go home with a win."

Camdenton's Karson Durnin earned the win in relief of Lakers' starter Jackson Basham, who had 11 strikeouts in eight innings of work. Karson Durnin had three strikeouts in two innings. Overall, McDonald County was limited to just two hits, a single each for Cross Dowd and Isaac Behm.

Meanwhile, Dowd went seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts for McDonald County. Angel Ruiz pitched a scoreless eighth inning, while Armstrong worked the final two innings.

"Pitching was kind of the theme on that one on both sides," said McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh. "They threw a kid that did a great job. On the same hand, our guys did a great job all day. Cross came out and goes complete seven, and we go to Angel and Ryland. We find a way to get out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs. Just got to find a way to scratch out a run there."

McDonald County's best chance to score came in the fourth inning when Dowd led off with a single and advanced to second on an error. Behm followed with a base hit to set up runners on the corners.

The Mustangs tried to execute a delayed steal, and Dowd was thrown out at the plate. Behm was stranded at second two plays later.

In the eighth, Jack Parnell reached out an error and moved up a base on another error but was thrown at third base.

"We're going to take those chances," Alumbaugh said. "We're going to try and find a way to put pressure on the defense. They made the plays. They made the plays when we put pressure on. That's how they hold us scoreless through 10 right there."

It wound up being a good day for Camdenton (5-0), which also beat Carl Junction 9-2 in the middle game of the day.

"Last year, we came down here," Bryce Durnin said. "We really didn't know anything about McDonald County or Carl Junction, to be honest with you. When we started, the talk was we were going to rotate locations because we're three hours away by bus. Kids came down here, we lost two (last year), but they were both competitive. Our kids loved it here. More importantly, the kids and the parents loved the people here, so they were like, 'Hey, don't change it. Let's just go back, and it'll be our long trip.' We knew going in it was going to be tough because they had been in the top 10 the last couple years. So have we, so we knew that, hey, we were going to learn something about ourselves today."

McDonald County 4, Carl Junction 2

Isaac Behm allowed two early runs but pitched shutout baseball over the last five innings and pitched the Mustangs to a 4-2 win in the home opener on Saturday morning.

Behm, a senior, also went 3 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI, while Fischer Sanny added a big two-run single.

The Mustangs trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the first but rallied to score three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Destyn Dowd opened with a double and moved to third on a stolen base.

Behm drove Destyn Dowd in with an RBI double, and he and Tucker Walters, who walked, both scored on an RBI single by Sanny later in the inning.

Carl Junction got a run back in the second, but the Mustangs answered that with a run in the bottom of the third.

Behm led off with another double and moved to third on Weston Gordon's sacrifice bunt. Behm then scored on Walters' RBI groundout.

It was all Behm from there as the senior allowed just one hit and pitched five straight scoreless innings to earn a Class 5 District 7 win.

Behm finished with four strikeouts and three walks.

"We kinda knew pitching across the board would be a strength for us this year, and Behm does a great job right there," coach Heath Alumbaugh said. "Kind of the theme throughout the year is can we manufacture runs? And we had a couple of innings where we were able to manufacture runs, get a little small ball involved, make something happen and give ourselves a chance in that one."

Shiloh Christian 3, McDonald County 2

The Mustangs took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Saints took the lead for good with two home runs in the second and added a crucial insurance run in the sixth.

McDonald County got a run in the seventh but couldn't get one more, and the Saints won the game.

Jonas Nantze and Bowen Gillison hit back-to-back home runs in the second for Shiloh Christian, and Gillison had an RBI single in the sixth.

Cross Dowd singled and scored on a Shiloh Christian error in the first for McDonald County's first run.

Isaac Behm tripled and scored on a Tucker Walters double in the seventh for the second run.

Maddox Welburn got the win for Shiloh Christian, while Destyn Dowd took the loss for the Mustangs.

Destyn Dowd pitched five innings with three earned runs, three walks and three strikeouts.

Angel Ruiz worked the final two innings.

Joplin 1, McDonald County 0

The Eagles handed the Mustangs their third straight one-run loss on Tuesday at Mustang Field.

Joplin scored its only run in the top of the first inning on an RBI hit by Landon Maples, scoring Cole Lawrence.

McDonald County was limited to two hits, one each by Behm and Walters.

Justin McReynolds picked up the win for Joplin with seven shutout innings and six strikeouts.

Weston Gordon took the tough loss and went the distance for McDonald County with five strikeouts, one walk and three hits allowed.

Up next

McDonald County (4-5) is back in action Saturday against Forsyth (11 a.m.) and William Chrisman (1 p.m.) in the Hollister Festival. The Mustangs then play at Webb City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a district game.

Graham Thomas/McDonald County Press McDonald County junior Destyn Dowd slides safely into third base as Carl Junction third baseman Jacob Ford fields the ball during a game Saturday morning in Anderson. The Mustangs beat the Bulldogs 4-2 in their 2023 home opener.



Graham Thomas/McDonald County Press McDonald County senior Cross Dowd throws a pitch against Camdenton on Saturday afternoon in Anderson. The Lakers defeated the Mustangs 1-0 in 10 innings.

