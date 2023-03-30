Pineville releases statement on lawsuit

The city of Pineville released the following statement about a lawsuit:

"Late last week, the city of Pineville became aware of a lawsuit filed by a former employee. The attorney for the former employee has not provided a copy of the lawsuit to the attorney for the city of Pineville, nor have they asked the city to voluntarily accept service of the lawsuit. At such time the lawsuit is served, the city will forward the lawsuit to outside counsel who is retained to defend the city. The city of Pineville has no intention of litigating this matter in the press and will not make any statements or have further comment concerning this litigation until it is concluded."