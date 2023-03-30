Mustangs, Lady Mustangs expect to make impact in track and field

The McDonald County boys and girls track teams kicked off their season with their home meet, the Ebenee Munoz Memorial Stampede, on March 22, and a full season awaits the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs, beginning today with the Carthage Invitational.

The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs have some experienced athletes and also some surprising freshmen who figure to make an impact.

Throwers

The Mustangs are excited about Andrew Moritz, who qualified for the state meet in the javelin last season.

"He has a shot to place high at state this season," said MCHS boys coach Christopher Kane, who coaches throwers. "He's one we're really excited about."

Junior Toby Moore, who was recently offered a Division I football scholarship at Nevada-Las Vegas, will be one of the Mustangs' top competitors in the shot put and discus.

"He's a big, strong kid, explosive," Kane said. "We're looking for him to put in some good throws."

Seniors Angel Mendoza and Ivan Cerna also return as boys throwers.

On the girls' side, the Lady Mustangs return sisters Anissa Ramirez and Analisa Ramirez, who both throw the javelin.

"They both look to place pretty high in conference," Kane said. "Hopefully, we can get them out of districts and make a run in postseason."

"The Ramirez girls will be big hitters for us," said MCHS girls coach Ashleigh Griffin. "They ended the (2022) season really well, and they're sisters, so they like to compete and feed each other's fire."

Junior Peyton Cooper (disc) and sophomore Roslynn Huston (shot and disc) have put up solid numbers and expect to compete well in conference, Kane said.

"If they continue to improve, they have a shot," he said.

Freshman Carlie Martin (shot and disc) is already putting up varsity numbers in both events," Kane said.

"We should be putting up some solid numbers in the girls' throws," he said.

Jumpers

The Mustangs return all-state triple jumper Josh Pacheco, who also came close to qualifying in the 400-meter race as well. Pacheco finished sixth at state last year.

"He could be a guy that qualifies for multiple events," Kane said.

Steven Pastor also will compete in the long and triple jumps.

Esteban Martinez also figures in the jumps rotation, while Adrian Short, a sophomore, competes in the high jump.

Freshman Wyatt Washington is the boys' team's only pole vaulter and "has big shoes to fill in replacing Andrew Watkins," Cane said.

Lacey Nix was the Lady Mustangs' top pole vaulter and hurdler but has been slowed by injury early in the season.

Freshman Ireona Nirka will contribute in the jumps, while senior Abigail Pagel is the vocal leader of the group and competes in long jump and triple jump.

"She works her tail off and pushes everybody else to be their best," Griffin said.

In the high jump, junior Savannah Leib missed sections by a small margin the last two years.

"She has come back very strong physically," Griffin said of Leib.

Freshman Gia Coffel set the junior high record for the high jump as an eighth-grader.

Runners

The Mustangs will turn to Hunter Leach for middle-distance running, while Martinez and Short have looked good in short sprints.

Leach was a cross country standout in the fall and has committed to run track at Columbia College, Griffin said.

"Hunter's actually a distance guy that happens to be very good at the 400," Griffin said.

Caleb Garvin and Tyler Rothrock have performed well in distance events.

Josh Pacheco qualified for sectionals in the 400 a year ago.

"He'll be a fun one to watch," Griffin said, while Martinez will also factor in.

Griffin also noted that the 4x100 and 4x200 boys teams set school records a year ago, and all are returning, plus some added newcomers.

"Stay tuned, I would expect those records to fall this year," Griffin said.

She said senior Dalton McClain, who has never run track, is putting up impressive times, while Tucker Dill has come a long way in the offseason and will run several relays.

"He's improved all across the board in every event," Griffin said.

On the girls' side, the Lady Mustangs are "400 meter heavy," Griffin said.

Corina Holland qualified for sectionals in the 400 last year and "we're expecting a strong start for her," Griffin said. "In practices, she's way ahead of where she was last year."

Cayla Horton and Anna Price are also expected to help.

Nirka is good at the short sprints and the 400.

"We're trying to decide where she's going to fit in," Griffin said. "She immediately will step into one of our top spots."

Price and Kate Chaney both run the 800, and Chaney also runs the mile.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County freshman Breck Rubec clears the high jump bar during McDonald County's first meet of the season held Wednesday, March 22, at Mustang Stadium.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Wyatt Wilkinson clears 8-5.50 in the jayvee boys' pole vault competition during the first meet of the season for the Mustangs. The meet was held Wednesday, March 22, at Mustang Stadium.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County freshman Jorja Westrick (left) finished sixth in the 300-meter hurdles, with a time of 59.51, and seventh in the 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 20.45, during the 2023 Ebenee Munoz Memorial Mustang Stampede on Wednesday, March 22, at Mustang Stadium.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Lady Mustang sophomore Malia Diaz finished seventh with an attempt of 28-09.25 in the shot put competition during the 2023 Ebenee Munoz Memorial Mustang Stampede held Wednesday, March 22, at Mustang Stadium.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County's Anna Belle Price finished third in the pole vault during the 2023 Ebenee Munoz Memorial Mustang Stampede on Wednesday, March 22, at Mustang Stadium. The senior cleared 6-11.75 to lead the Lady Mustangs in the event.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Mustang sophomore Michael Hackworth finished second in the junior varsity boys' 300-meter hurdles, in a time of 50.05, and third in the junior varsity boys' 110-meter hurdles, in a time of 22.16, during the 2023 Ebenee Munoz Memorial Mustang Stampede Wednesday, March 22, at Mustang Stadium.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Junior Corina Holland was the fastest Lady Mustang in the 100- and 200-meter dashes during the 2023 Ebenee Munoz Memorial Mustang Stampede on Wednesday, March 22, at Mustang Stadium. The junior finished fourth (28.15) in the 200 and fifth (13.81) in the 100.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Gia Coffel, a freshman on the Lady Mustang track team, cleared 4-04.00 to finish fifth in the pole vault during the 2023 Ebenee Munoz Memorial Mustang Stampede on Wednesday, March 22, at Mustang Stadium.

