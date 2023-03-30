MCHS drama to present senior showcase

The McDonald County High School Drama program's Dabbs Greer Theatre Society will present "A Special DG Friday: Senior Showcase and Advanced Drama Auditions" on Friday, March 31, at 6 p.m. in the McDonald County Little Theatre.

The production will include scenes, monologues and music performed by seasoned senior performers. It will also include novice performers presenting their audition pieces for their chance to join the advanced drama troop at McDonald County High School.

The novice performers include Malachi Bartholomew, Grace Coatney, Paola Hernandez, Lilly Hollis, Cody Jenkins, Branden Jones, Nicolas Kesterson, Brice Lucas, Gissel Mata, Lorenzo Mendoza, Makayla Miller, Jayden Mustain, Joslyn Royce, Junior Soswell. A reception will follow.

Show and reception tickets are $8 advanced (add a $2 fee at the door). Tickets can be purchased at the MCHS office or email MCHS theatre director Wyatt Hester at [email protected].