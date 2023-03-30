McDonald County R-1 School District prepares amidst increased ‘swatting calls’

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County R-1 School District released a statement to the community Monday, March 27, in response to the growing number of "swatting calls" seen nationally and locally. The calls are warning schools of active shooter incidents, which aren't truly occurring.

"Swatting calls," according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's website, refer to hoaxes with the hopes of capturing the attention of law enforcement.

"It's called 'swatting' -- making a hoax call to 911 to draw a response from law enforcement, usually a SWAT team," said the government site. "The individuals who engage in this activity use technology to make it appear that the emergency call is coming from the victim's phone. Sometimes swatting is done for revenge, sometimes as a prank. Either way, it is a serious crime and one that has potentially dangerous consequences."

Buck Owen, student resource officer at McDonald County High School, said swatting can look like it's coming from a trustworthy number, receivers of the call often can't call back, and calls are often seen coming from outside the U.S.

In the district's post, MC R-1 communications director Ken Schutten noted several schools in the area had received such calls.

"This week, several schools around the area have been impacted by an increasing number of hoax reports of active shooter incidents," Schutten wrote. "We want to assure everyone that we are aware of the incidents and we take all threats seriously until proven otherwise. If we receive such a threat, our plans include rapid communication of accurate information. We will use our school's mass notification system to send out updates via phone and text messages to parents and staff, along with posting to our district's social media pages and our website at www.mcdonaldr1.net. The McDonald County School District will always remain vigilant regardless of false reports and will also pursue any potential prosecution regarding those who seek to disrupt school by making a false threat."

Owen said that, on March 27 alone, swatting calls were received at Carthage High School, a school in Branson, a school in Ozark, a school in Kickapoo, and a school in Carl Junction.

The calls, a Class D felony, will result in prison time for the caller. With the current swatting calls trending in the country, the FBI is investigating to get to the root of the calls. The crime is deemed a terrorist threat.

Owen said if schools in the district receive any call, the school will act promptly and no differently than they would in a true active-shooter event.

"Obviously any time we get any one of those calls, we're going to treat it seriously and we're going to address it anyway," Owen said.

Owen said local police and the 911 call center are aware of the increasing trend in calls and are ready to assist schools regardless of the situation.

"Police are already on board, 911 is already on board, they know what's going on, but we will have police in the building, kids will be locked-down, teachers will be locked-down, and we will search to make sure there's no shooter in the building, and we will get the building checked to make sure it's safe to get back to normal operations as soon as we can," Owen said.

Owen said he's fearful that the increase in swatting calls will increase complacency within schools in the nation, becoming unsensitized to warnings of dangers, such as potential shooters, in schools.

Owen said the community is coming together and prepared in the case of a swatting call.

"The school and law enforcement and emergency personnel have all done a great job at coming together and responding to this and planning for this and trying to get ahead of this and making a great team," Owen said. "We're prepared to deal with this situation and we're all on the same team of protecting and keeping your kids safe."