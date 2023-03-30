McDonald County Press obituaries for March 30, 2023

Mickey Dean Mason

June 15, 1940

March 27, 2023

Mickey Dean Mason, 82, of Nevada, passed away Monday, March 27th, 2023, in his home following a lengthy illness surrounded by his children.

Mickey was born June 15, 1940 to Roy and Ruth Mason of Anderson, MO. He was raised in McDonald County and was very active in the local farm and agriculture community which became a constant thread of his passions throughout his lifetime.

He graduated from Southwest City High School in May 1958 and then studied for one year at the School of the Ozarks. On August 12, 1961, Mickey married his childhood sweetheart, Laurel Nichols, and they remained married until her death in 2010. In 1962, Mickey and Laurel moved to Nevada, MO. Over their nearly 50 years of marriage, Mickey and Laurel built a full legacy of family together. They had seven children which evolved into countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mickey applied and was accepted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy on June 15, 1961, his 21st birthday. At that time, he was the youngest patrolman in the state. He proceeded to serve as a Troop D Missouri State Highway Patrolman from April 1, 1962 until his retirement on August 28, 1994. After his retirement, he served part-time as a Vernon County Deputy Sheriff. He then was elected and served in the office of Vernon County Sheriff from 1997-2000. After leaving the position of Vernon County Sheriff, Mickey then served as Deputy Sheriff of Barton County, served the 28th Circuit Court, Juvenile Division, Division of Family Services, and Division of Youth Services covering the counties of Vernon, Cedar, Barton and Dade. Throughout the years of his law enforcement career, Mickey never swayed from his core beliefs and traditions of the mission and impact his service brought to not only his family, but to the community and to the man himself that he always proved to be.

Salus populi suprema lex esto: "Let the good of the people be the supreme law."

Over the years, Mickey wore many hats and stayed involved in his community with his family. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, a Boy Scout Leader, Lions Club member, Masonic Lodge member, along with countless other roles. If nothing else, he could be described as a family man who loved his community.

Mickey was preceded in death by his wife, Laurel; both of his parents; and two granddaughters, Lindsay Mason and Dru Hancock. Survivors include his sister Diana Virden and husband Ed (Springfield, Mo); son Chris Mason (Nevada); daughter Cheryl Shultz and husband Scott (Springfield, Mo); daughter Cindy Dye and husband Jimmie (Nevada); son Cary Mason (Springfield, Mo); daughter Candace Dunback and husband Chris (Eudora, Ks); daughter Celeste Grothusen and husband Dallas (Wichita, Ks); daughter Crystal Hancock and husband Jesse (Lee's Summit, Mo); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada with Pastor George Knox officiating. Interment will follow in Newton Burial Park, Nevada. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mickey's memory to the Vernon County Cancer Relief Fund in care of Ferry Funeral Home.

You may view the obituary and send condolences online at www.ferryfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Ferry Funeral Home, 301 South Washington, Nevada, MO 64772 417-667-3322.

Donald Roy Pierce

May 28, 1932

March 22, 2023

Donald Roy Pierce, 90, of Rogers, Ark., died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born May 28, 1932, in Elroy, Wis., to Benjamin and Laura Vera (Dary) Pierce. He served in United States Navy stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He worked as a certified nurse assistant at the VA Hospital in Fayetteville. He married Lorraine McMillan on Oct. 23, 1957, in Carthage, Mo. He enjoyed fishing, loved watching sports, and was a dedicated fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorraine Pierce; and two sisters, Mabel and Joyce.

He is survived by his son, John Pierce of Rogers; his daughter, Rebecca Rice (Robert) of O'Fallon, Mo.; and five grandsons.

A graveside funeral service was held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the VA National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark., with Zach Davis officiating.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Gary Keith Rees

Oct. 30, 1946

March 16, 2023

Gary Keith Rees, 76, of Granby, Mo., died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Granby House in Granby.

He was born Oct. 30, 1946, in Webb City, Mo., to G.K. and Ruby Pearl (Nealy) Rees. He taught at the Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo., and Moorehead State University in Moorehead, Minn. He served as the associate pastor at the Frisco Church in Webb City. He was also a minister at several churches: Community Assembly Church in Rogers, Ark.; Thorn Crown Chapel in Eureka Springs, Ark.; Smith Chapel in Fayette, Mo., and the United Methodist Church in Anderson, Mo. He retired in 2009. He enjoyed reading, artistry, songwriting, gardening, cooking and writing. He was a big Razorback Fan and musician, playing the piano, organ and coronet.

He is survived by his sister, Janice Lamb (Jim) of Webb City.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home, with Doug Spears, Pastor Cecil Hall and Pastor Dennis Bergen officiating.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Mary Louise Rosenbohm

Sept. 30, 1943

March 27, 2023

Mary Louise Rosenbohm, 79, of Noel, Mo., died Monday, March 27, 2023, at her residence, with family by her side.

She was born in Blair, Neb., on Sept. 30, 1943, to William and Lois (Leininger Tennant) Cooper. She married Gene Rosenbohm on Oct. 29, 1963, in Blair. They moved to Noel on June 20, 1966. She enjoyed camping, canoeing, traveling, cruising, farming and driving the gator on the farm to check the cows.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Rosenbohm; son-in-law, Mike Hanke; two sisters, Charlotte and Jeannie.

She is survived by her eight children, Jerry and Mary Rosenbohm, Sherri and Paul Buckner, Kellie and Chad Pankau, Sara and Roger Burger, Gary and Helen Rosenbohm, Amy and Brian Gerow, Cody And Crystal Rosenbohm, Jaysen Anthony, Jessica Rosenbohm; and 12 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes. Pastor J.R. Morgan will officiate.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Betty Thompson

Betty was born in Pineville, Missouri to Arel and Orval Testerman. Her birth mother died just after childbirth, but a wonderful woman named Madge stepped in. Madge's sister known as Aunt Mary to all was right there too.

Betty Lynn grew up in Pineville, met Raymond Thompson in high school and married him in 1956. They moved to Houston, Texas where they raised three children and resided for over forty-five years before returning to Pineville.

She is survived by her husband Raymond, their children and two grandsons: Linda G. Thompson (Daniel), Raymond B. Thompson (Cassy), Kimberly A. Thompson and Jonathan R. and Raymond G. Thompson.

Betty always had a desire to become a schoolteacher. When her children were off to school, she went back to college and received her education degree at Houston Baptist University.

She taught and inspired 2nd grade students for 28 years. We know she influenced and changed many lives. There are countless stories about her students and fellow educators. Despite retiring, Betty continued teaching, even in her dreams. Ray would tell her in the morning that she taught school all night (sleep talker).

Betty shared wisdom, humor, and love with everyone she met; a story too, if they had the time.

"The Cool Mom" was Betty's moniker to the neighborhood kids and her children's friends. All were welcomed with love, advice, and FOOD. There was always an open seat at her table and funny stories to tell.

Betty was a wonderful cook, always hunting for a new recipe to try. She was a Foodie! Her grandsons have several beloved grandma cookie recipes they loved to make with her. She even taught her son how to make the best homemade blackberry cobbler and jelly. All who know Betty have some of her treasured recipes.

Betty was more than a good cook; she was a talented oil painter and a funny storyteller -- some repeated and repeated. 'When you grow up during the depression,' we often heard, one saves and reuses things. She sure did, there is quite a collection of stuff.

Betty and Ray enjoyed many years traveling in their RV, seeing a lot of cool and interesting places throughout the U.S. They have even seen a goat drink beer! They met other travelers and enjoyed the epic adventure.

She loved antiquing and going to thrift stores searching for a bargain and perfect gifts. She gifted others more than herself.

Betty, Mom, Grandma will be missed greatly.

In lieu of flowers, etc., a fund is set up at the Pineville Elementary School to purchase books and art supplies in Betty's honor. Payments can be made to: Pineville Elementary School, Betty Thompson Memorial Fund, 202 E 8th St., Pineville, MO 64856 (417) 223-4346

Arrangements by Ashley Fletcher Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Missouri at 417-845-3393.

