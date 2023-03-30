McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Mar. 19
Dien Usenuku, 40, Neosho, resisting arrest, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, excessive BAC
Rinson Takuma, 30, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- second offense, property damage -- first degree, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, DWI -- physical injury, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license (2)
Ariaunna Justice Elize Marcum, 21, no address provided, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Timothy Joseph Green, 46, Miami Beach, Fla., DWI -- alcohol
Ricky Sean Gonce, 54, Goodman, operated vehicle on highway without valid license -- third and subsequent offense, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Mar. 20
Richard Lee Vandiver, 54, no address provided, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct
Landon Todd Onek, 58, Seneca, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 11 -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, trafficking drugs or attempt -- first degree -- over statutory amount
Lori Ann Moura, 34, no address provided, probation violation, trespassing
Kenneth Allen Malone JR, 51, Noel, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license
Justin Gen Hatfield, 47, Springdale, AR, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree
Mar. 21
Dakota Lee Holden Arnold, 29, Joplin, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, exceed posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour)
Cody Alan Davis, 33, no address provided, assault -- third degree, knowingly burning or exploding, property damage -- first degree
Monica Darlene Fisher, 35, Pierce City, probation violation
Mar. 22
Derek Wade Marvin, 43, Southwest City, fugitive from out of state
Johnathan Levi Dicks, 29, Anderson, defrauding secured creditors
Jeffery Thomas Forbes, 60, Neosho, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop
Rex Allan Kennedy, 53, Powell, harassment -- first degree, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 5 -- while intoxicated -- loaded weapon
Sabastian Maliki Stanek, 23, no address provided, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision, special victims, domestic assault -- third degree, trespassing -- first degree
Kiana Marie Smith, 21, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 6-10 miles per hour), passing bad check
Mar. 23
Heath James Riley, 50, Gravette, Ark., burglary -- second degree, stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate
Earl Eugene Hughes JR, 49, Anderson, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, fugitive from out of state
Mar. 25
Paula June Brookshire, 52, Galena, Kan., exceed posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour), driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted fastened safety belt
Nathan Bryan Mcafee, 40, Centerton, Ark., fugitive from out of state
Nimwik Nimwik, 41, no address provided, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision