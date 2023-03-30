McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Mar. 19

Dien Usenuku, 40, Neosho, resisting arrest, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, excessive BAC

Rinson Takuma, 30, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- second offense, property damage -- first degree, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, DWI -- physical injury, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license (2)

Ariaunna Justice Elize Marcum, 21, no address provided, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Timothy Joseph Green, 46, Miami Beach, Fla., DWI -- alcohol

Ricky Sean Gonce, 54, Goodman, operated vehicle on highway without valid license -- third and subsequent offense, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Mar. 20

Richard Lee Vandiver, 54, no address provided, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct

Landon Todd Onek, 58, Seneca, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 11 -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, trafficking drugs or attempt -- first degree -- over statutory amount

Lori Ann Moura, 34, no address provided, probation violation, trespassing

Kenneth Allen Malone JR, 51, Noel, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Justin Gen Hatfield, 47, Springdale, AR, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree

Mar. 21

Dakota Lee Holden Arnold, 29, Joplin, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, exceed posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour)

Cody Alan Davis, 33, no address provided, assault -- third degree, knowingly burning or exploding, property damage -- first degree

Monica Darlene Fisher, 35, Pierce City, probation violation

Mar. 22

Derek Wade Marvin, 43, Southwest City, fugitive from out of state

Johnathan Levi Dicks, 29, Anderson, defrauding secured creditors

Jeffery Thomas Forbes, 60, Neosho, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop

Rex Allan Kennedy, 53, Powell, harassment -- first degree, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 5 -- while intoxicated -- loaded weapon

Sabastian Maliki Stanek, 23, no address provided, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision, special victims, domestic assault -- third degree, trespassing -- first degree

Kiana Marie Smith, 21, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 6-10 miles per hour), passing bad check

Mar. 23

Heath James Riley, 50, Gravette, Ark., burglary -- second degree, stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate

Earl Eugene Hughes JR, 49, Anderson, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, fugitive from out of state

Mar. 25

Paula June Brookshire, 52, Galena, Kan., exceed posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour), driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted fastened safety belt

Nathan Bryan Mcafee, 40, Centerton, Ark., fugitive from out of state

Nimwik Nimwik, 41, no address provided, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision