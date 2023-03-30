Lady Mustangs rely on large junior class

ANDERSON -- McDonald County's girls soccer team is hoping experience pays off in the 2023 season.

The Lady Mustangs have 34 players out for soccer this season and all but seven are returning players from last season's team that went 5-18 overall.

"We have a really large junior class," said first-year head coach Nathan Haikey, who was promoted from assistant coach last summer. "We have about 16 juniors, but I think everyone has the same thing going on, mainly because this year's seniors missed their freshman year due to covid. The juniors and seniors have had a solid three years of playing varsity. They've been able to play a lot together, which is helpful."

The girls soccer program is in its eighth season overall after starting in 2016.

Of McDonald County's six seniors, one senior in particular is getting praised for helping out the team at a crucial position.

Senior Kadence Elliott moves into the goal -- a position she volunteered to man for the Lady Mustangs.

"Kadence Elliott has played practically everywhere on the field," Haikey said. "She played center back last year. She volunteered, said I'd like to try goal. So far, so good, she's soaking up responsibilities and understanding the position."

If Elliott is not in goal, the Lady Mustangs would like to play her in an attacking position.

"I'd love to get her out up top," Haikey said. "She can shoot. She took a lot of free kicks and penalties. She's versatile."

The Lady Mustangs will protect the goal with four defenders.

Junior Grace Walthall returns at left back.

"She makes good decisions and puts herself in position to have plenty of time to make good decisions," Haikey said of Walthall.

Junior Kaidence Willis mans a center back.

"She's physical," Haikey said. "She wins the ball, gets it on the ground quick and distributes it, gets it out of our defensive third as quick as she can and doesn't just kick the ball away."

Junior Yareidy Trejo will play some at right center back and is good with the ball and an intelligent player, her coach said.

"She could actually play multiple positions for us," Haikey said. "She could see the majority of time at right center back, possibly right back."

Junior Yarecci Quintero has started since she was a freshman and will man right back.

"She has tons of experience and is really the verbal leader on the field," Haikey said. "Especially with the back four. Thankfully, we have Kadence (Elliott) in goal, who played center back."

Haikey added the back four defenders are more vocal than last year's group.

"They talk and let people know what they see," Haikey said.

The Lady Mustangs will deploy a pair of holding midfielders.

Junior Natalie Gillming can play box-to-box after moving up from center back as a freshman.

"She played a big part of last year as a hold midfielder to cut the ball off in the middle," Haikey said of the multi-sport athlete Gillming. "She's strong and physical."

Junior Isabel Monsalvo also plays a holding midfielder spot.

"Last year was (Monsalvo's) first year, but she really worked a lot in the past year and has really improved," Haikey said. "She's kind of a student of the game. She works hard to win the ball and distributes the ball in support. We're really happy with her development."

Senior Helen Martinez, who also wrestles, can play "just about anywhere," according to her coach, including center attacking midfielder but also a box-to-box midfielder role.

"I remember watching her as a sophomore. She was not afraid to get in there and mix it up, definitely not afraid to go in and attack and try to win the ball," he said.

Junior Keisha Ropoeni can play anywhere along the front, including striker or left and right midfielder.

"She's really creative with the ball, not afraid to take shots," Haikey said of Ropoeni, who scored seven goals last season, second on the team. "She handles corner kick responsibilities and reads the game, sees the game and doesn't try and force anything."

Junior Anna Clarkson returns after leading the team with nine goals from last year.

Clarkson is another who started as a freshman and has gotten lots of playing time. Haikey said he believes Clarkson is already the Lady Mustangs program's all-time leading scorer.

"She really works hard to get the ball and get direct on goal as she can," Haikey said.

We've really worked hard so far this offseason about once we get in the 18-yard area to get a shot on goal and force somebody to make a save or deflection. Anna's really worked hard on her game about getting in the correct position to take a touch or two and get a shot off. She also has plenty of speed. You can post up and receive the ball and turn and shoot, or we can get a breakaway. She has enough speed to get behind defenders, get her the ball, and she's in."

Senior Lexie Abbott is a strong vocal leader who plays on the right wing.

"She's vocal and trains hard and expects everyone else to train hard," Haikey said. "We'd like to see some goal production out of her, and I think she's going to do that this season."

Junior Mayson Adremagni can play left or right or up top. She was the leading goal scorer for the junior varsity last year.

"We're looking for her to get some more firepower on the outside," the coach said.

Junior Mireya Sebastian plays outside midfielder. She has lots of confidence on the ball and is able to beat defenders in 1-on-1 situations.

Junior Eh Hser Moo is another creative player who plays on the left side and pushes out wide.

"I've tried to play her at center mid and she always ends up out wide," Haikey said. "She has creative looks, makes good decisions and good passes. I expect her to add some goals this season."

Others expected to contribute in the varsity include junior Yulissa Gomez, junior Lillian McGlothlin and junior Daisy Mendez.

"We're excited about this season," Haikey said. "We're hoping to build on those five wins from last year and kind of get it going to where expectations become habits."

