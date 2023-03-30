Lady Mustangs fall in home opener to Webb City

ANDERSON -- McDonald County gave up three early goals to Webb City as the Lady Cardinals took a 3-0 lead in the first seven minutes.

But the Lady Mustangs' settled in after that, only allowing one more goal -- including none in the second half -- from a quality Webb City team that went on a 4-0 win in the Lady Mustangs' home opener Monday at Mustang Stadium.

"We kind of fixed the ship there for a little bit and got control of it," said McDonald County coach Nathan Haikey. "At halftime, we kind of decided let's condense our shape down a little bit, play our formation a little bit smaller. Less ground for them to cover as far as our passes, but we were also able to minimize them and keep them from getting out wide in space where they could isolate our defenders and go 1-v-1 and kept it a little tighter."

The Lady Cardinals improved to 4-0 with the win, while the Lady Mustangs dropped to 0-2.

Webb City scored less than four minutes into the contest when freshman forward Avery Allen got behind the Lady Mustangs' defense on a counterattack and scored with 36:40 left in the first half.

Less than three minutes later, Sophia Booher scored with 33:52 remaining.

And just 49 seconds later, Dakota DeGraffenreid's rocket shot hit McDonald County goalkeeper Kadence Elliott's outstretched hands and over into the goal for a 3-0 lead with 33:03 remaining.

"I thought we had a fast start and capitalized on some chances early, and then I thought we got a little comfortable and let the rest of the game get away from us and give us some chances we probably should have had," said Webb City coach Nick Harmon. "But then Mac County settled in and gave us a hard fight. It's kind of what we expected."

The score remained 3-0 until 9:05 left in the first half when McDonald County turned the ball over in their final third of the field and DeGraffenreid scored for a 4-0 lead.

"They're a quality team. There's no doubt about it," Haikey said of Webb City. "There's a massive amount of speed and technical ability. They weren't afraid to strike the ball. They were impressive."

But Haikey was also impressed with the composure of his team.

"Proud of all of them because it could have gotten out of hand," Haikey said. "It could have gotten worse pretty quick. But they fixed their mindset."

Haikey said Anna Clarkson played strong up top at forward, while Mayson Ardemagni played strong off the bench.

"Our three mids, Natalie Gillming, Helen Martinez and Isabel Monsalvo, they worked well with each other tonight," Haikey said. "Tried to cut off balls through the middle as best they could. I thought they did a good job."

And Elliott, McDonald County's senior goalkeeper had several saves.

"First year playing in goal, having to know when to leave your line, when to come out and try to make the target smaller. Yeah, she did good -- proud of her," Haikey said of Elliott. "It's her senior year. She can play anywhere on the field, and she volunteered to play in goal for us this year."

The Lady Mustangs are back in action at home Thursday, March 30, against Willard, followed by a road game at Carl Junction on Friday.

Graham Thomas/McDonald County Press McDonald County's Natalie Gillming (No. 24) controls the ball as Webb City's Dakota DeGraffenreid (No. 1) and MCHS's Kaidence Willis (No. 30) look on during Monday's game at Mustang Stadium. Webb City defeated McDonald County 4-0.



Graham Thomas/McDonald County Press McDonald County girls soccer players stand for the national anthem prior to Monday's home opener against Webb City. The Lady Cardinals defeated the Lady Mustangs 4-0.

