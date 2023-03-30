Experience, work ethic driving Mustang golfers

ANDERSON -- Even though there are only three golfers on this year's McDonald County boys' golf team, two of the golfers are back from last year's squad and bring with them returning experience that's already boosting the team's overall desire to work hard and show improvement in every aspect of the game.

Senior Jordan Saylor and junior Huston Porter are back from last year's squad. They are joined by freshman Kole Lewis.

"I'm excited about this year's golf team," said Kellen Hoover, who's beginning his second year as the team's coach. "They enjoy getting out there and working on the various parts of their game, and I think that work ethic and how coachable they are is probably the overall strength of this group."

Besides the players' desire to work hard and their willingness to listen to their coach, Hoover said the mental approach of each of the players has been a positive characteristic of these Mustangs.

"I really like all of their attitudes," he said. "Golf is a hard game, and it gets even harder when you're overly critical and negative of yourself from shot to shot. They've shown the ability so far to shrug off some shots that don't go as planned and focus on what needs to be done in their next shot, and I hope that continues as we get into our tournaments and matches."

Hoover said he expects the players to continue working hard on their games and competing on the course as they battle through a schedule loaded with eight tournaments, as well as a match at Nevada and two at Neosho leading up to the May 1 Big 8 Tournament, which will also be held at Neosho, followed by the district event on May 4 and state on May 15-16.

"We've just got to focus on getting better every day," Hoover said. "Golf is one of those things where you don't ever have it figured out, but you can always work to be more consistent in all parts of the game. We all love to drive the ball well because that's fun, but we also need to really work on our ball striking and touch around the green, because that's what results in low scores."

And that seems to be just fine with these Mustangs, who are OK with putting in the extra work.

"One positive thing I've seen so far is that this group doesn't seem to mind that 'boring' work around the putting green, which is really important," said Hoover.