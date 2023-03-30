Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Joseph R. Manion v. Jessica L. Wilson.

State of Missouri:

Margaret Jackson v. Lacey J. Dootson. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Ashley McEvers. Suit on account.

Almeta L. Freeman v. Eliberto Ramirez. Breach of contract.

First Portfolio Ventures II, LLC v. Charmaine Haynie. Suit on account.

Vicki L. Taylor v. Trystan L. Morey. Unlawful detainer.

Cash Link USA LLC v. Laura Brown. Suit on account.

Goldman Sachs v. David Garrett. Breach of contract.

Amanda L. Casey v. Steven Thomas Arthur. Administrative order.

Cliff Miller v. Missouri Director of Revenue. Misc associate civil-other.

Jessica R. Dulany v. City of Pineville, Missouri. Other Miscellaneous actions.

Capital One, N.A. v. Janice M. Saunders. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

LVNV Funding LLC. v. David M. Perry. Suit on account.

LVNV Fundier LLC. v. Drew Vertrees. Suit on account.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC. v. Kimberly A. Zamniak. Unlawful detainer.

S. Anglin & Associates v. Brittany D. Boggess. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Juanita A Esiel. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Amber M. Spencer. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Lindsay A. Bilby. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Billy L. Reeves. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Tabitha M. Eliasen. Breach of contract.

Progressive Advanced Insurance v. Robert W. Lockler. Other tort.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Victor Manuel Morales. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Robert A. Cummins Jr. Property damage.

Cody T. Owen. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Michael David Jackson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Victor Manuel Morales. DWI -- alcohol.

Pamela R. Scrape. DWI -- alcohol.

Lincoln M. Martin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Obelin E. Gomez Sarceno. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cody Aaron Glen Hobbs. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Robert L. Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lesley J. Jesse. Stealing.

Michael David Jackson. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Garett L. Reynolds. DWI -- alcohol.

Henry E. Napierala. DWI -- alcohol.

Tessa M. McCauley. DWI -- alcohol.

Anthony D. Neal. DWI -- alcohol.

Jason W. Jackson. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Robert A. Cummins Jr. Harassment.

Cody T. Owen. DWI -- alcohol.

Felonies:

Tyler M. Parmele. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Daniel Thomas Graig III. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Michael Leonard. Harassment.

The following cases were heard:

Donald A. Partain. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jay A. Platter. Exceeded posted speed limit. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety.

State of Missouri:

Antonio P. Plaketta. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Adley J. McCall. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Donald A. Partain. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate/properly attached muffler. Failed to register out-of-state registered vehicle/trailer in Missouri when in Missouri.

Nelson Romeo. Tampering with physical evidence.

Felonies:

Daniel Thomas Craig III. Stealing motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Amanda Lynn Hill. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.