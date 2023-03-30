County election April 4, one countywide proposal on ballot

ANDERSON -- Elections will be held in McDonald County on April 4 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Across the county, 12 polling locations will be open to citizens. There will be 19 different ballots dependent on location, with one county-wide proposal on the ballot.

Bryan Hall, McDonald County Presiding Commissioner, said commissioners voted to put a proposal concerning applying sales tax to the sale of recreational marijuana in the county.

"Any dispensaries that are open in the county -- and, of course, there are none open right now, but any that should open, if this is approved, would charge a 3% sales tax on any recreational marijuana sales," Hall said.

Hall said although there are currently no dispensaries open in the county, dispensaries can be opened when going through the correct legal avenues.

"Recreational marijuana was approved in our last election," Hall said. "I know there aren't any in McDonald County, but I know there are people in the process of inquiring about opening one [a marijuana dispensary] here."

Hall noted that if the proposal is approved, the proceeds from the tax will go toward the county's general fund.

"It would give the county 3% of all sales, and it would go into our general fund. It would be a possible source of revenue for the general fund of McDonald County," Hall said.

Hall said, in addition to the county-wide proposal, other proposals will be on ballots specific to varying locations.

"There are several other issues to be voted on," Hall said. "The city of Goodman has issues, Anderson, Lanagan -- there are 19 different styles of ballots for the county," Hall said, noting your location within a specific town would warrant you receive a different ballot. "There are also school bond issues for Neosho, Seneca, East Newton, and Barry County Southwest."

Hall said regardless of how citizens vote, he encourages citizens to vote on April 9 and exercise their right to be heard.

"I would say that the commissioners agreed to put this issue on the ballot, and we just encourage everyone to get out to vote, whether they vote 'yes' or 'no,'" Hall said. "It's an opportunity for us to express our views and for our voices to be heard."