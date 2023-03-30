Barton presents memorial award to discus winner

ANDERSON -- Carthage High School sophomore Karlie Nichols won the varsity girls' discus competition at the 2023 Ebenee Munoz Memorial Mustang Stampede, and for winning the event, she received a special plaque presented by a special person.

The meet is named in honor of Ebenee Munoz, who was a student at MCHS when she was killed in a car wreck in 2021. She was a 17-year-old junior who played basketball and competed in the discus during track season.

Nichols won the event with a throw of 90-10.50 during the meet held Wednesday, March 22, at McDonald County High School Mustang Stadium. She received a special plaque commemorating the win during the final stages of the meet.

"The girls' discus plaque is in honor of an athlete that passed away during track season almost two years ago now," said MCHS girls' track coach Ashleigh Griffin. "Ebenee was a hard worker and great human being. Her best event was discus, and we wanted to recognize her with an award to the winner of her favorite event."

The award was presented by Missouri Southern State University junior Peyton Barton, who also threw the discus at MCHS and, earlier this month, won the men's weight throw national championship at the NCAA Division II Track & Field Indoor Championships.

"Peyton Barton was also a great athlete at McDonald County," said Griffin. "It's been fun to watch his success in college and to see him be a positive role model and example for our current athletes. To have a national champion come from McDonald County in a throws event come back and present this award is a great feeling and an honor for any thrower to get to stand with him to receive an award."

Barton, who is a native of Rocky Comfort, was also related to Munoz.

"It's really nice to be here to present this award," he said. "I'm glad they asked me to do this because it shows that a small-town boy can go out there and do big things, and it's a wonderful way to honor Ebenee. I'm very honored to be able to present this award and am very glad they're keeping up with her memory and showing honor to her through what she did here."

Griffin said, "To add that Peyton is Ebenee's cousin, it was a no-brainer that he would present this award in her name. As our athletics director, Bo Bergen, put it, 'It was meant to be.'"