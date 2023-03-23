Students plant 10,000 seedlings for school project

ROCKY COMFORT -- Students from Rocky Comfort Elementary school put their green thumbs to the test on Friday, March 17, for the greenhouse plant project. The event is prepping up for a plant sale coming up in April. This gives students the chance to work hard and step back to see their efforts come to fruition.

Elizabeth Wilkinson is the Vocational Agricultural Teacher at Rocky Comfort Elementary. Together with 50 students, they planted 10,000 seedlings. Like a conveyor belt, each student stayed focused on their task and once they finished, they passed on the plant trays they've completed to the other students. Some cleaned and swept the floors, while others planted the seedlings and delivered them to the greenhouse.

Macie Smith is an eighth-grade student at the Rocky Comfort Elementary School. She knows the lay of the land and gives a tour of the greenhouse plant project. She enjoys participating in the event.

"It's a lot of fun to have everybody together because we're doing fifth- through eighth-grade right now. And it's just really fun getting together with your classmates and getting to know each other closer," said Smith.

She is also a facilitator among her peers. Specifically, she helps the fifth- and sixth-graders by giving them directions and correcting any mistakes they might make in the process.

It's easy to mistake the thousands of seedlings for blades of grass as they lay flat on the greenhouse floor in their plant trays. Lush potted plants suspended from the metal rods shape the ceiling of the greenhouse. Looking in from the outside, it's a greenhouse in a literal sense.

At some point during the winter, the freezing weather penetrated the greenhouse and damage a few of the school's projects. Regardless, principal Kern Sorrell recognizes this as an opportunity to teach the students how to roll with the punches mother nature sometimes gives. This is one of many challenges farmers face in agriculture.

Now, these students are working hard to get ready for the April Spring plant sale. The experience isn't just to teach economics, it's about cultivating life lessons and a sense of pride in your work.

"I think it's important because they get to see the fruits of their labor," said Wilkinson. "They get to take care of (the seedlings) along the way, watch them grow (and) take care of everything in the greenhouse ... It's important that they get to be a part of something from start to finish."

"You know, it's fun to see kids work and have fun," said Sorrell. "Most kids have never sweat." All jokes aside, Sorrell knows working hard has its own rewards and it gives students a perspective that can't be gleaned just by watching videos on their electronic devices.

In just under two hours, the students planted 10,000 seedlings. No doubt, the faculty and visitors were impressed by this amazing feat.

Sorrell says the funds from the plant sale will go to the "student activity fund." This will also help the school buy supplies, such as computers and hopefully new playground equipment in the future.

Last year, the school had a huge turnout and all the plants were sold out. The plant sale will have petunias, dusty miller plants and a whole assortment of other plants. Residents should mark their calendars for the plant sale on April 28 and 29th. No one will want to miss this event.

Daniel Bereznicki/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS "My kids are machines and are really good at what they do. It is really loud and chaotic, but we have a blast," said Liz Wilkinson, agriculture teacher at Rocky Comfort Elementary School. 50 students formed an assembly line and planted 10,000 seedlings in a little more than an hour. No doubt, this experience has given them something they can look back on and be proud about.



Daniel Bereznicki/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS These are a few of the 50 students that participated in sprout planting project at Rocky Comfort Elementary.



Daniel Bereznicki/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS This what 10,000 seedlings looks like. By April 28 and 29, these seedlings will grow and be available to purchase at Rocky Comfort Elementary. The proceeds will fund various activities and student programs.



Daniel Bereznicki/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Rocky Comfort Elementary has had its challenges. During the winter, freezing cold weather penetrated the school's greenhouse and setback a few projects. Regardless, the school has bounced back and be ready for the plant sale this coming April on to 28 and 29.

