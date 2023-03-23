Mustangs go 3-2 in first five games

The McDonald County baseball team completed its fifth game in five days to start the season Tuesday afternoon with a 9-4 win at Neosho.

The Mustangs improved to 3-2 overall with the victory.

McDonald County trailed 4-2 heading into the top of the sixth inning when the Mustangs plated seven runs to go up 9-4.

Jack Parnell started the rally with a triple to lead off the inning and Fischer Sanny drew a walk. Both moved up a base on a balk as Parnell scored to pull within 4-3. Pinch runner Hayden Lett scored to tie the game on an error.

Rylan Armstrong and Cross Dowd both reached base and scored on back-to-back singles by Tucker Walters and Isaac Behm. Walters and Behm both scored on errors to make 8-4, while Weston Gordon walked and eventually came around on a combination of errors and wild pitches.

Behm finished with three hits, a run scored and two RBIs, while Walters and Parnell each had two hits with Walters scoring two runs and driving one in and Parnell scoring a run. Armstrong also scored two runs.

Weston Gordon pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs (two earned) with four walks, four strikeouts.

Cross Dowd picked up the win with 3 2/3 innings relief work with two strikeouts, two hits and five walks.

Glendale 2, McDonald County 1

The Mustangs were defeated 2-1 at Glendale on Monday in Springfield.

Glendale took a 1-0 lead in the second inning but the Mustangs tied it in the third, and the score remained 1-1 until Glendale scored a run in the bottom of the sixth.

McDonald County was held to five hits, led by two hits from Jacob Gordon, while Cross Dowd, Tucker Walters and Isaac Behm each had one hit.

Behm had the team's only RBI, while Dowd scored the only run.

Destyn Dowd pitched a complete game, going six innings with two earned runs, eight strikeouts and two walks allowed with just six hits.

Ozarks Baseball Classic

McDonald County 3, Belton 1

The Mustangs went 2-1 on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, in the Ozarks Baseball Classic held at Equity Bank Sports Complex in Harrison, Ark.

In the season opener on Friday, the Mustangs defeated Belton 3-1 behind a strong pitching performance from Weston Gordon, who went 4 2/3 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, one walk and two hits allowed.

Angel Ruiz got the final out of the fifth inning in relief of Gordon, and Rylan Armstrong worked the final two innings with two strikeouts for the save.

The Mustangs scored a run in the bottom of the first and added two more in the fourth.

Isaac Behm had two hits and scored two runs and hit a solo home run. Destyn Dowd had a hit, run and RBI, while Jack Parnell also had a hit and RBI.

Conway 10, McDonald County 2

The Mustangs then faced defending Arkansas Class 6A state champion Conway on Saturday with the Wampus Cats winning 10-2.

The Wampus Cats took an early lead with a run in the first inning, but McDonald County answered with two in the fourth inning and led 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth.

Conway plated three runs in the fifth to go up 4-2 and added six more in the sixth to put the game away.

Cross Dowd worked the opening 3 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, one run and two walks and two strikeouts.

Lane Pratt worked two innings and was the pitcher of record, while Devin Stone also worked a one-third of an inning.

McDonald County had four hits, including a triple from Destyn Dowd, who drove in a run and scored a run.

Weston Gordon had a hit and run scored, while Isaac Behm and Cross Dowd also had base hits.

McDonald County 9, Warsaw 2

The Mustangs bounced back from the loss to Conway with a 9-2 win over Warsaw in the third place game.

The Mustangs scored one in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and sixth and four in the seventh to account for all their runs.

McDonald County finished with 12 hits led by two hits each from Tucker Walters, Isaac Behm, Weston Gordon, Destyn Dowd and Jacob Gordon.

Walters had two runs scored and three RBIs, while Behm had two runs and two RBIs.

Fischer Sanny and Rylan Armstrong each had base hits.

Jack Parnell, Sanny, Armstrong, Hayden Lett and Devin Stone each scored a run, while Jacob Gordon had an RBI.

Isaac Behm got the win on the mound with six innings of work, two runs (none earned), five strikeouts and two walks.

Armstrong worked the final inning.

Up next

The Mustangs are back in action at 10 a.m. Saturday for their home opener against Carl Junction. McDonald County also will play Camdenton at 2 p.m. Saturday.

On Monday, the Mustangs host Shiloh Christian (Ark.) and then turn around and host Joplin on Tuesday.