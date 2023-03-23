McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Mar. 12
Niochi Joel, 35, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license – first offense, make false affidavit to mislead a public servant, blood alcohol content – BAC
Mar. 13
Michael D Cooper II, 30, no address provided, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Tia Nichole Calcote, 28, Goodman, fugitive from out of state
Ronnie Joe Byford, 27, Shell Knob, driving while revoked/suspended - first offense, operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner – involving an accident
Nora P. McGuire, 71, Butler, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Coy James Akin, 25, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle – first degree
Mar. 14
Dacoda Johnathan Lee Johnson, 30, Joplin, tampering with motor vehicle – first degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, fugitive from out of state
Larry Warren, 30, Lanagan, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center except with prescription, domestic assault – second degree, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk – first degree – first offense – no sexual conduct
Brian Michael Roullard, 40, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Dikiri Ezra, 37, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Swanson Akuo, 43, Lanagan, domestic assault – third degree
Mar. 15
Jonathan Brandon Rooks, 32, Anderson, probation violation
Michael J. Stahl, 34, Wyandotte, OK, fugitive from out of state (2)
Billy Lynn Shere, 69, Chetopa, KS, harassment – second degree
Rollie Wade Sassman, 61, Stella, failed to register as a sex offender pursuant to 589.400-425
Rocky Allen Colvard, 50, Anderson, probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license – first offense, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Mar. 17
Gobe Gid Manuel Elias, 22, Neosho, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license
Matthew Eugene Montgomery, 36, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle – first degree, property damage – first degree
Brian Michael Roullard, 40, Anderson, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Lance Ross Miller, 53, Neosho, probation violation
Erik Canada, 33, Seligman, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 mph), driving while intoxicated
Sade Renee Annette Danie, 23, Rogers, AR, driving while revoked/suspended, assault – third degree – special victim
Mar. 18
Paul John Demartini, 48, Pineville, miscellaneous ordinance violation