McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Mar. 12

Niochi Joel, 35, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license – first offense, make false affidavit to mislead a public servant, blood alcohol content – BAC

Mar. 13

Michael D Cooper II, 30, no address provided, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Tia Nichole Calcote, 28, Goodman, fugitive from out of state

Ronnie Joe Byford, 27, Shell Knob, driving while revoked/suspended - first offense, operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner – involving an accident

Nora P. McGuire, 71, Butler, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Coy James Akin, 25, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle – first degree

Mar. 14

Dacoda Johnathan Lee Johnson, 30, Joplin, tampering with motor vehicle – first degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, fugitive from out of state

Larry Warren, 30, Lanagan, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center except with prescription, domestic assault – second degree, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk – first degree – first offense – no sexual conduct

Brian Michael Roullard, 40, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Dikiri Ezra, 37, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Swanson Akuo, 43, Lanagan, domestic assault – third degree

Mar. 15

Jonathan Brandon Rooks, 32, Anderson, probation violation

Michael J. Stahl, 34, Wyandotte, OK, fugitive from out of state (2)

Billy Lynn Shere, 69, Chetopa, KS, harassment – second degree

Rollie Wade Sassman, 61, Stella, failed to register as a sex offender pursuant to 589.400-425

Rocky Allen Colvard, 50, Anderson, probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license – first offense, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Mar. 17

Gobe Gid Manuel Elias, 22, Neosho, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Matthew Eugene Montgomery, 36, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle – first degree, property damage – first degree

Brian Michael Roullard, 40, Anderson, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Lance Ross Miller, 53, Neosho, probation violation

Erik Canada, 33, Seligman, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 mph), driving while intoxicated

Sade Renee Annette Danie, 23, Rogers, AR, driving while revoked/suspended, assault – third degree – special victim

Mar. 18

Paul John Demartini, 48, Pineville, miscellaneous ordinance violation