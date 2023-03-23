March 17 -- "Yesterday, I convened a meeting in Pineville to discuss land application practices in southwest Missouri. In attendance were officials from the Fertilizer Control Board, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Governor's office, Congressman Burlison's office, Senator Schmitt's office, county commissioners from McDonald, Newton, and Barry counties, along with various other county elected officials, and area state representatives and state senators.

During the meeting, we had an open and honest discussion about the numerous questions, concerns, and complaints that have been repeatedly raised over a significant period. More recently, there have been violations of the Missouri Clean Water Law relating to over-application and runoff. This is especially concerning to me, including any conditions that enabled them to occur.

This was the first time so many elected officials and relevant government agencies had come together to address this broader topic. I am committed to working with all stakeholders to address these concerns and issues in a fair, balanced, and just manner. While I, like many others, am frustrated by the slow pace of progress, I am encouraged by the engagement shown by those in attendance at this meeting.

Moving forward, I will continue to work with this group and engage other stakeholders to find solutions to these pressing issues."

