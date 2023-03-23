Lady Mustangs fall in season opener

The McDonald County girls soccer team opened its season Tuesday with a 3-1 loss to New Covenant Academy in a match played at Evangel University in Springfield.

New Covenant Academy led 2-0 at halftime. Anna Clarkson scored the lone McDonald County goal.

"Big picture we played pretty well," said McDonald County coach Nathan Haikey. "We had the majority of the possession and did not allow any corner kicks. Obviously, we would have liked to have seen more goals due to the amount of possession we had, but we will definitely work to improve that."

Haikey said the coaches did see some areas that will need to be addressed regarding defensive organization.

"We will ahve those adjustments made before our match with Webb City," he said.

Haikey said Clarkson, along with Mayson Ardemagni and Mireya Sebastian played well from an attacking perspective.

"They will give opposing teams a lot of trouble this season," Haikey said.

The Lady Mustangs coach also said the team fought through cold, rainy and windy conditions.

"I was proud of the effort considering the weather," he said.

McDonald County is back in action Monday at home against Webb City. A junior varsity match will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, followed by the varsity match.