Downtown Simsberry USA Farmers Market to open April 15

Organizers of the Downtown Simsberry USA Farmers Market have big plans for opening day.

Attendees can enjoy free, freshly baked Dutch oven biscuits slathered in homemade jelly, with a good, strong cup of Cowboy Coffee – all courtesy of the Cowboy Chuckwagon.

More than 30 vendors will be on hand for the season opener on Saturday, April 15, offering a variety of produce, baked goods and handcrafted items.

New this year is a poultry sale, free canning demonstrations and homesteading classes. Anyone interested in selling birds may bring them any time from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

Downtown Simsberry USA Farmers Market will take place every Saturday through Oct. 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10289 E. State Highway 90, Pineville.

From the Cowboy Catering Company's smoked beef jerky, to goat milk soap products, T-shirts and tumblers, shoppers are sure to find a variety of hand-crafted and homegrown products.

Officials with the Farmers Market are dedicated to supporting the community and giving back to neighbors.

The key for longevity is community-building, said Monty Muehlebach, who is pastor at Sim's Corner Church and owner of Cowboy Catering Company. Muehlebach offers use of his land for the Farmers Market.

"The recipe for our success has come from serving our community from a biblical perspective," he said. "It has created a unique atmosphere that you can literally feel when entering the market. We have united with several vendors over the course of the market and during our break that have had significant situations where we have prayed for them, with them, visited them at home or in the hospital. I have helped with funeral services for some."

Muehlebach personally has experienced life-altering situations, but has been buoyed by the market and its people.

"We are constantly moving from community to family where everyone knows each other and we come together in all types of needs," he said.

"I'm honored to be a part of such a mighty work that was started 120 years ago. We are continuing the legacy of two families – Sims and Berrys."

Fellow vendor and marketing coordinator Amy Sauerwein echoes that connection to neighbors.

"Our passion is the rural community here. Rocky, Powell, Mountain, Jacket and Simsberry have little representation. This Farmer's Market is more than a market ... it's an experience and is worthy of our undivided attention," she said.

"It's a ministry for us!"

The Farmers Market will prove to be a shopper's paradise with cheap tools, custom made cookies, wreaths, signs and crafts, hot and BBQ sauces, handmade knives, leather goods, handcrafted jewelry and soy candles.

Items also will include Paparazzi jewelry, cutting boards and wooden toys, handmade wood products and gnomes, wholesome dog treats, and microgreens, herbs, vegetable and flower plants.

Joetta Mackey will share her techniques for hydroponics, haybale, and greenhouse methods of growing.

Long-time vendor Donna Kelly will return with county famous jalapeno cheddar sourdough bread, local honey, garlic, garden salsa, jams and fresh vegetables as her garden begins to produce.

Amy's Home Kitchen will be on hand with pickles, salsas, jams, salsa verde, farm fresh chicken and duck eggs, and fresh baked artisan breads: jalapeño cheddar, Everything Bagel, olive and smoked cheese, and roasted red pepper and cheddar bread.

In addition, several young entrepreneurs selling keychains, trail mix, brownies, cupcakes, dog treats and muffins.

The variety of items will continue to grow. Vendor booths are offered at no cost.

For information, email [email protected]

Submitted photo Unique art pieces such as these will be part of the offering at Downtown Simsberry USA Farmers Market.

