Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Tammy L. Harr v. Ryan T. Harr

Scotty W. Hatfield v. Amber R. Hatfield

State of Missouri:

Capital One, N.A. v. Jonathan D. Grosse. Suit on account.

Mariner Finance, LLC v. Kimberly A. Mullin. Breach of contract.

Cenaida Lopez v. Eliberto Ramirez. Rent and possession.

Discover Bank v. Robin M. Alley. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Heather N. Vanderpool. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Kristeen Wakeland. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Debra Thomas. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jamez Grigsby. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Trenda Richmond. Contract other.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Gayla Taylor. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Roberto Molina. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Ryan Compton. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Bruce Yelverton. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Don B. Mills. Contract other.

Saber Acceptance CO LLC A Limit v. Luke Jesse. Breach of contract.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Donna Owens-Rains. Suit on account.

Kerry G. Gibson v. Brandon Gibson. Other miscellaneous actions.

Progressive Casualty Insurance C v. Martha Cassiano. Other tort.

UHG I LLC v. Jessica Guy. Breach of contract.

Whistler Flats, LLC v. Asia Sherrell. Unlawful detainer.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Charles Land v. Samantha Vermeulen. Rent and possession.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Nellyrose James. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jennifer Bradley. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Xavier K. Austin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Xavier K. Austin. Operating motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

William A. Ziemianin. DWI - alcohol. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Anthony L. Cooper. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Charles Michael Pease. Domestic assault.

Kellie M. McCoy-Davis. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Rinson Takuma. DWI - alcohol.

Felonies:

Rusty W. Hobbs. Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy.

James Arthur Hamill. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Larry G. Warren. Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center, except with a prescription.

Rinson Takuma. Property Damage.

Jeremy A. James. Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/ correction center, except with a prescription.

Maragarita Catalan-Rendon. Receiving stolen property.

Landon T. Onek. Trafficking drugs or attempt.

Amanda Lynn Hill. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams of less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Sade R. Danie. Assault - Special victim.

Eternity Rachelle Hollingsworth. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Sade R. Danie. Driving while revoked/suspended.

William A. Ziemianin. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Brian Michael Roullard. Possession of controlled substance. Receiving stolen property.

Kimberly Vangunda. Financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person.

Nick A. Hobbie. Property damage.

Jerrod Stump. Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription.

Swanson Akuo. Domestic assault.

Michael J. Ashworth. Burglary. Stealing $750 or more. Property damage.

Terry Robert May. Burglary.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

David Tanner. Animal neglect or abandonment.

Rafael Thomas Pacheco. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Jose A. Molina Jr. Assault.

Debra James-Caylor. Harassment.

Patrick David Henry. Stealing

Jarrid J. Giese. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Patricia Chavez. Stealing - Value less than $150 and no prior stealing offense..

Felonies:

