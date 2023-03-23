Anderson discusses reports, city sign, and speed bumps at monthly meeting

ANDERSON -- At Anderson's city meeting held March 21, the council discussed various reports as well as several pieces of new business.

For the police report, Anderson Police Chief David Abbott noted a K-9 cage was installed in one of the department's vehicles. Abbott said Tammy Clark at Four State Printing is currently working on decals for the vehicle. Abbott added that there are individuals interested in undergoing academy training to work within the department. The chief is currently looking to see if the training could be paid for for interested applicants.

For the fire report, Anderson Fire Chief David Abbott said calls are down from this time last month. Abbott added that a new hose was ordered for the department, which cost about $1,000. Abbott said he will attend a pyrotechnics class at the beginning of next month to prepare for Anderson's annual Independence Day celebration.

For the utility report, it was noted that public works employees have been working on the Anderson Ball Field recently. Sewer and water at the field's new additions have been installed, with some work remaining. For the city's new food truck area, gravel has been spread and water and electric hook-ups are available for trucks. Also in public works, an employee in the streets department was promoted to lead within the department, with the board approving a fifty cent raise for the employee. Interest in frisby golf goals was noted, with the board and mayor adding the city may apply for a grant to purchase the equipment in the future.

In the summer ball program, it was noted the field has received several updates. The program received a donation of eight new sets of bleachers, with the old bleachers to be dispersed to different areas. The new concessions area is almost complete, with the department waiting on cabinets to be installed. This year 285 kids have registered within the program, more than last year.

For new business, speed bumps were proposed on Anderson Street near Anderson Head Start. Bumps were approved as well as lowering the speech limit in the area to 15 miles per hour. The city will add signage to signify the change. The Andeson Engineering project, an agreement for the year, was approved by the council. Ryan Rawlins-survey/plans were approved by the council. A new flood plain administrator is to be hired, with the board approving the payment for the $185 training.

Also in new business, the summer ball program will be selling two sheds, one 8x8 and one 8x12. The sheds and additional items will be sold on Facebook Marketplace with buyers responsible for the cost to move. The city is not liable for any damages while moving purchased items.

Senior art students at McDonald County High School proposed sign graphic ideas to the council for the sign that will soon be installed, with the council approving a design which states "Welcome to Anderson," featuring a strawberry. Other student submissions will be used by the city as well, with all students receiving photo credit for their photos.

The city approved the payment of a $500 ODET fee, an annual fee. The city approved a $2,000 payment toward the Arvest line of credit.

Anderson will host its first egg hunt Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

In other business on the council:

Approved Bills: $139,474.17