Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County freshman Jaylon Nepo prepares to take a throw in the shot put at the Mustang Stampede on Wednesday, March 22, at McDonald County High School in Anderson. The Mustangs' annual home meet was moved up one day from Thursday to Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather on Thursday. Results of Wednesday's meet were not available at presstime.

Print Headline: 2023 Mustang Stampede held Wednesday

