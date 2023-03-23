Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County freshman Jaylon Nepo prepares to take a throw in the shot put at the Mustang Stampede on Wednesday, March 22, at McDonald County High School in Anderson. The Mustangs' annual home meet was moved up one day from Thursday to Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather on Thursday. Results of Wednesday's meet were not available at presstime.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Mustang Stampede held Wednesdayby Bennett Horne | Today at 9:10 a.m.
Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County freshman Jaylon Nepo prepares to take a throw in the shot put at the Mustang Stampede on Wednesday, March 22, at McDonald County High School in Anderson. The Mustangs' annual home meet was moved up one day from Thursday to Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather on Thursday. Results of Wednesday's meet were not available at presstime.
Print Headline: 2023 Mustang Stampede held Wednesday
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT