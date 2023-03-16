SWC is getting ready for spring

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Spring is just around the corner and the Southwest City is prepping for a busy year.

On Tuesday, March 10, the city reviewed a proposal to install a Coke vending machine in the park. It also received an update on the public works department's spring preparations.

Present at the meeting were Mayor David Blake, Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, Fire Chief Shane Clark, Police Chief Bud Gow and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson.

The water department has repaired the water main leak on Liberty Road and two different meter sets.

The wastewater department has started spring cleaning within the city but ran into complications and is in desperate need of a new wastewater sampler. Shane informed the city that the price of a new sampler could cost upwards of roughly $6,000. The council agreed to the purchase as long as the price didn't exceed $6,500. The city plans to purchase the sampler with ARPA funds.

Luc Fenton, a representative from the Coca-Cola Company, stopped by to offer the city the opportunity to install a new Coke vending machine in the park by the pavilion. According to Fenton, the city can receive a 15 percent commission from the sales of the beverages. Although the machine will be on city property, it will not be owned by the city.

The company will deliver, install and replenish the beverages. It will also handle all the repairs and damage to the machine. Any concerns or complaints should be directed to the Coca-Cola company and not the city.

Since the last meeting, the police department wrote 57 citations -- nine for no insurance, five registration violations, 15 for speeding, six for driving with no driver's license, three for equipment violations, 11 for expired plates, one for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway, one for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, one for an animal at large and one for giving false information,

The department also wrote one for failing to display lights, one for displaying/possessing the license plates of another, one for displaying unlawful plates, and one for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The department issued 32 warnings and made four arrests.

The city approved the purchase of a K-9 deployment and heat sensor for the police K-9 unit in the amount of $1,349.99. This is a safety measure for Rocco, the city's K-9 unit when the temperature rises in the spring.

Other Business

The city approved the payment of bills in the amount of $29,491.33 and the city's donation of $100 for the Commerical Club for the Easter Egg Hunt.