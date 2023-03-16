Pineville to host Easter Egg Hunt April 1 on city square

PINEVILLE -- The city of Pineville will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m., April 1, on the city square. Children participating in the event will be divided into age categories, with categories including 0 to 2 years old, 3 to 5 years old, 6 to 8 years old, and 9 to 10 years old.

Approximately 2,000 eggs will be hidden for children at the egg hunt, comparable to years in the past. Gregg Sweeten, Pineville mayor, said the event offers an activity for children and their families.

"Any time we can provide something for the kids and their families to do, that's what we should do," Sweeten said. "It's a good time for the families to spend time with their kids."

Sweeten said the city works to promote family-oriented activities throughout the year.

"It shows a sense of family and a sense of 'We want to promote family time' as a city," Sweeten said. "We want to give all our citizens the opportunity to come out and enjoy getting to spend time with their family. That's why we do the Movie on the Square, the Fall Festival. We want to make a family-related type of event."

At the event, a golden egg will be hidden in each age group's hunt, offering the children a chance to win larger prizes such as full-sized Easter baskets.

Sweeten said he encourages members of the community to attend the event and to spend time with their families and each other.