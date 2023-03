Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the McDonald County Press. Phone 479-855-3724, or email Graham Thomas at [email protected] or Bennett Horne at [email protected]

Friday's Games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Ozarks Baseball Classic

at Harrison, Ark.

McDonald County vs. Belton^5:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Ozarks Baseball Classic

at Harrison, Ark.

McDonald County vs. TBA^9:30 a.m./12:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

McDonald County (V/JV) at Glendale^4:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BASEBALL

McDonald County at Mount Vernon^4:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

McDonald County (V/JV) at Neosho^4:30 p.m.

Neosho at McDonald County 9th^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

McDonald County (V) at New Covenant Acad.^4:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL

Joplin at McDonald County^4:30 p.m.