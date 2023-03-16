Noel dog tortured but loved by many now

A Noel man is facing felony charges after a dog was found with an arrow stuck through her head.

Jeffrey A. Howard of Noel is charged in connection with animal abuse, a second/subsequent offense or by torture and/or mutilation while animal was alive, according to court documents.

Court records show Howard's bond set at $1,500.

On Feb. 23, the Noel Marshal's Office received a report of a dog running around with an arrow by its right eye.

Noel Marshal Randy Wilson said the dog, now named "Noel," was not approachable when she was located. She wasn't vicious, but officials needed help in corralling her, Wilson said. The situation was challenging as the arrow was really close to her eye -- and all the way through her head, he said.

Wilson contacted a local woman and her sister, who had helped officials in previous animal situations. The duo was able to capture Noel.

The woman, who had worked with I'm Your Huckleberry Animal Rescue, contacted that organization. Bev Bartley, I'm Your Huckleberry Animal Rescue founder, said a volunteer with the rescue then took the dog to Village Pet Hospital in Bella Vista, where it successfully underwent surgery.

Though neighbors and citizens are well-meaning, a great deal of information and numerous leads came in after neighbors first saw the dog, Wilson said. Officials worked through all the information, some of which was false or erroneous. Officials followed every lead, he said.

On March 1, a sufficient amount of probable cause was obtained to seek a warrant for Howard's arrest, Wilson said. A warrant was issued on March 2, court records show.

Howard has entered a not-guilty plea, according to court records. His next court date is a pre-trial conference on March 29.

Bartley said Noel is now doing "fantastic" following surgery. She and her pups are reunited and will remain with a foster family until the puppies can be weaned, wormed, vaccinated, neutered or spayed.

Noel also will be spayed when the puppies are weaned and her milk dries up, Bartley said. Noel and her puppies will be available for adoption in another two months or so.

Bartley said information about the dog is sketchy at best. Some information points to Noel and a brown chow being abandoned about a year and a half ago after a local family moved.

Various people have been feeding her. Bartley speculates that Noel has had puppies before, considering she's been running loose for 18 months.

Many people have come together to help Noel and the veterinarian's surgery bill is now paid in full, Bartley said.

However, the animal rescue will continue to incur expenses for vaccinations, spay and neutering of Noel and her puppies.

Anyone wanting to donate may send a check to I'm Your Huckleberry Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 271, Pineville, MO 64856.

For other ways to donate, visit www.huckleberryrescue.com.