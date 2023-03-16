McDonald County Press obituaries for March 16, 2023

Vivian Florence DuMond

Jan. 23, 1937

March 7, 2023

Vivian Florence DuMond, 86, of Pineville, Mo., died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Freeman Hospital in Neosho, Mo.

She was born Jan. 23, 1937, in El Centro, Calif., to Laurence Dan Belcher and Helen (Estrada) Belcher. She grew up in Southern California where she met and married George Westley DuMond on Nov. 20, 1954. They celebrated 60 full years of life together. In her early married life, she was busy raising three children. Her passion for camping trips ultimately led to one great family adventure when she packed up their home and children and moved to the heart of the Ozarks in Pineville. She traded PTA meetings for hayfields, creek days, and fixing up an Ozark farmhouse. She enjoyed gardening and always loved being outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; sisters, Elsie Daniels, Kathryn Heflin; and brother, Laurence.

She is survived by sisters, Gwendolyn Newara (Raymond), Dolores Shearer (Ronald); daughter, Robin Adkison; son, George Dumond II (Mimi); daughter, Vivian Pendergrass (Craig); and 11 grandchildren.

Services will be held graveside at 12:30 p.m. on March 19, at Owsley Union Cemetery, Highway 76, Rocky Comfort, Mo.

Emma Louise Iseli Taylor

July 31, 1935

March 9, 2023

Emma Louise "Sue" Iseli Taylor, 87, a resident of Bella Vista, Ark., since 2021, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Highlands of Bella Vista after a gradual decline in health.

She was born July 31, 1935, in Anderson, Mo., to Thomas Oakly and Lillian Leota May (Davis) Painter. She was raised on a farm between Anderson and Pineville and attended Pineville schools. On Aug. 30, 1952, she married Eugene Iseli. They resided in Janesville, Wis., until moving to Rogers, Ark., in 1968. In 1978, they moved to Anderson and operated Jesse James Package in Pineville. In 1999, she married Jack Taylor and moved to Camdenton, Mo., to reside on the lake. She enjoyed attending church gatherings, golfing, fishing, and staying active. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Camdenton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Eugene Iseli and Jack Taylor; and eight brothers and sisters.

Sue is survived by her two children, Tom Iseli (Ellen) of Anderson, Jane Gay (Tim) of Bella Vista; three grandchildren; a sister, Jeannie Dobson of Janesville, Wis.; and a brother, Jimmy Painter of Anderson.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 14, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Chaplain Abby Clark officiating. Burial followed at Tracy Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.