McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Mar. 5

Stephanie Ann Potarf, 48, Anderson, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Kayla Ann Harris, 34, Southwest City, fugitive from out of state (2)

Mar. 6

Kenneth Kendrell Wooten, 25, Noel, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision (3) special victims, domestic assault -- second degree, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person

Joshua Joseph Hibbs, 22, Lanagan, probation violation, assault -- second degree, armed criminal action

Mar. 7

Zachary Dale Boyd Wells, 37, Goodman, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, fugitive from out of state

Jason Steven Nybye, 43, Anderson, probation violation

David Eric Loos, 61, Anderson, shoplifting, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 -- first offense, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Mar. 8

Richard Van Wilson, 43, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over)

Kyle Storm Tomasetti, 30, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit (6-10 mph over), exceeded posted speed limit (16-19 mph over)

Jerrod Tyler Stump, 24, Goodman, stealing -- $750 or more, fail to yield to emergency vehicle sounding audible siren signal/display lighted visible red/blue light, operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, speeding (46-50 mph over), defective equipment, fugitive from out of state

Brian Michael Roullard, 40, Anderson, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription, driving while revoked/suspended -- second or third offense, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Lee Kirby, 40, Anderson, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Mar. 9

Mohamed Mohamed, 18, Noel, assault -- second degree

Mark Anthony Mendez-Hernandez, 20, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended -- second or third offense, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop, DWI -- prior

Mar. 10

Tessa Marie McCauley, 30, Pittsburg, KS, take, attempt to take, pursue, possess or transport wildlife without permit -- non resident

Jeremiah Gerald Moody, 41, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense

Amoz Lopez, 27, Anderson, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, driving while revoked/suspended -- first offense, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, DWI -- prior

Jeremy Adam James, 36, Pineville, probation/parole violation

Tommy Jatheth Ivan Bumstead, 19, Lanagan, fugitive from out of state

Mar. 11

Keith Richard Hurlbert, 35, Anderson, probation violation