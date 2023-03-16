Former MCHS standout Barton wins national title

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Missouri Southern State junior and former McDonald County standout Peyton Barton etched his name into the history books of Missouri Southern track and field by winning the men's weight throw national championship on the first day of competition at the NCAA Division II Track & Field Indoor Championships on Friday, March 10.

Barton's top mark came on his fourth attempt of the competition, launching a throw of 22.01 meters to capture his first national championship. Barton became the first Lion to win an individual national title since Rajindra Campbell won both the discus and shot put events at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Barton earned his spot in the finals of the event with his first throw of the afternoon, tossing 21.70 meters on his first attempt of the competition.

Barton's mark of 22.01 meters was a facility record and bested the second-place finisher by 1.03 meters to comfortably secure his title.

Barton is a native of Rocky Comfort and a 2017 graduate of McDonald County High School.