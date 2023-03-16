Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Kellie R. Nelson v. Curtis A. Nelson.

Sarah J. Reeves v. Derek L. Reeves.

Gail L. Callahan v. Daniel P. Callahan.

State of Missouri:

UHG I, LLC v. Jean Martin. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Trisha Womack. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Ashlee M. Nicholas. Suit on account.

S. Anglin & Associates v. Brittany D. Boggess. Unlawful detainer.

Shannon Clark v. Jefferey Elkins. Personal injury-vehicular.

Capital One, N.A. v. Bradley J. Dewitt. Suit on account.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC v. Paul Shumate. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System v. Curtis B. Munsterman. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Ian S. Shay. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Melissa K. Phillips. Suit on account.

Mariner Finance, LLC v. Harley Dennis. Breach of contract.

Republic Finance, LLC v. Joshua Teague. Breach of contract.

Citibank, N.A. v. Vance E. McGraw. Suit on account.

TD Bank USA, N.A. v. Brenda F. Pardee. Suit on account.

N.A.R., Inc. v. Sharon L. Williamson. Suit on account.

Syed Shah v. Doug Greer. Unlawful detainer.

UHG I, LLC. v. Kale Brown. Breach of contract.

Republic Finance, LLC v. Elizabeth Taylor. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Discover Bank v. Jennifer Fisher. Suit on account.

Fernando Galicia Salazar. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Andrew J. Browning. Promissory note.

Berlinda S. Goewert v. Harold R. Arnold. Small claims over $100.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Ashley McEvers. Contract-other.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Clayton Shook. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Drew Vertrees. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. David M. Perry. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Cherry A. Evans. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Jace R. Brunson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

James Arthur Hamill. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Robert A. Sanders. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Nickolas Monroe Lakey. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.

Dylan R.N. Forichette. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Hannah E. Sloan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Abigail L. Curphey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

William Ralph Colvard. Trespass.

Emanuel Medina Ledesma. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher A. Siguenza. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ahmed G. Ali. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Bennett C. Weindel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

German R. Arango. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kyle G. McCarthy. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Debra James-Caylor. Harassment.

Maximino A. Rodriguez Ramirez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

James Arthur Hamill. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Mark Mendez-Hernandez. DWI-alcohol. Driving while revoked/suspended. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop. Purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor.

Robert A. Sanders. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Traisha R. Eggleston. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nathan A. Tucker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Wilma J. Hatfield. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kristy Millard. Littering.

Hana R. Henderson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jamie N. Kang. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brody G. Carney. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michal Maranatha Wasson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jogli R. Gonzalez Guiterrez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Mercedes E. Griffin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Corbin G. Jones. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Nickolas Monroe Lakey. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes. Failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right.

Keshia R. Grover. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Operated vehicle on a highway without a valid license.

Carla Ann Shenk. Permit another to operate a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Alexandria Ruth Peck. Stealing.

Kenneth K. Wooten. Assault.

Shareece A. Rainey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Coy J. Akin. Tampering with a motor vehicle.

Clarence Anderson. Assault.

Brian Michael Roullard. Possession of controlled substance.

Jake David Cline. Burglary.

Summer G. McKee. Stealing.

Danny Ray Warren. Assault.

Jorge L. Garcia. Unlawful use of weapon.

Delores A. Sebastian. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Mark Anthony Pineda. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Unlawful possession of a firearm. Unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon.

Antonio O. Barajas. Kidnapping.

Jarrid J. Giese. Unlawful use of weapon.

Lyndol C. Wolfe. Domestic assault. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Roger D. Williams. DWI -- alcohol.

Chad Earl Greenhaw. Abuse or neglect of a child.

The following cases were heard:

Forrest Wayne Weston. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Raymond L. Hoyt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ashley Waterman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hengi Benejal. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Felonies:

Delores A. Sebastian. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Debra Gutierrez. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Blake E. McEvers. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.