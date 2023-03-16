Banner Church of the Nazarene

Gospel soloist Becky Lercher will be singing at Banner Church of the Nazarene on March 26 at 10:30 am. The church is located at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

Bunker Hill Quilt Club -- Lunch on Square

The Bunker Hill Quilt Club will be hosting Lunch on Square on Monday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pineville Square, weather permitting. The menu will be a tater-tot casserole or beef enchilada casserole and homemade desserts. Ice tea will be available.

Jane Cemetery Annual Meeting

The Jane Cemetery will hold its annual meeting on April 1 at 11 a.m. at the Jane Store in Jane, Mo. Volunteer cleanup at the Jane Cemetery will follow directly thereafter.

City of Noel Easter Egg Hunt

The city of Noel and Noel's Christmas City Event Committee will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 at Noel Housing, 624 Johnson Drive. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with food, games, crafts, face-painting, and the Grand Easter Egg Hunt, with one grand prize for each age group.

Bella Vista Garden Club Plant Sale

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold the first of two plant sales this year on Saturday, April 22, at Village Wastewater at 380 Bella Vista Way. In recent years the club has asked customers to set up appointments due to covid concerns. However, this year's event will be an open sale with everyone welcome from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the center, which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.