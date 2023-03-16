This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb. 26

Anthony Wayne O'Leary, 20, Jay, OK, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision

Brandon Dale Jackson, 27, Pineville, failed to register vehicle, possess drug paraphernalia

Irene Elizabeth Hixson, 51, Wheaton, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription

Mohamed Barre Hafow, 32, Noel, domestic assault -- second degree

Feb. 28

Kacy Ann Jordan, 35, Lanagan, non-support -- total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support

Virgilo Rojelio, 45, Noel, domestic assault -- third degree, property damage -- second degree, burglary -- second degree, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 4 -- exhibiting, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Mikel Don Britton, 23, Southwest City, failed to register vehicle, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, shoplifting

William Ralph Colvard, 37, Anderson, trespassing -- first degree

Donald Darrel Diebolt, 73, Iola, Kan., passing bad check, fugitive from out of state

Mar. 1

Sunshine Amanda Lee Ellington, 34, Pineville, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs -- first degree -- first offense, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Ronald Eugene Hall, 35, Bentonville, fugitive from out of state

Steve Kevin Stewart, 44, Lanagan, property damage, probation violation, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person Mar. 2

Amber Lynn Schuckman, 30, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct

Mar. 3

Iqbal Singh Makkar, 46, Bentonville, AR, fugitive from out of state

David Martin Eugene Hood, 44, Goodman, statutory rape or attempted statutory rape -- first degree -- person less than 14 years old, sodomy or attempted sodomy -- first degree, incest

Jeffery Alan Howard, 40, Noel, animal abuse -- second/subsequent offense or by torture and/or mutilation while animal was alive

Kelly Lynn Hutchens, 60, Bella Vista, Ark., assault -- first degree or attempt -- serious physical injury or special victim, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person