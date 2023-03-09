Southwest City Incredible Indians
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Southwest City Incredible Indiansby From Staff Reports | March 9, 2023 at 6:30 a.m.
Submitted photo Southwest City Incredible Indians for February, fourth through eighth grade (left to right): Marcos Espada Bail, Nicole Musrasrik, Aaron Rodriguez, Eliazar Ocampo, Nathaniel Tamayo, Miguel Lopez Duenas, Shyanne Marvin, Aliyah Cerda, Caysie Bates, and Kaylee Rodriguez Gutierrez.
Print Headline: Southwest City Incredible Indians
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT