Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Southwest City Incredible Indians

by From Staff Reports | March 9, 2023 at 6:30 a.m.
Submitted photo Southwest City Incredible Indians for February, fourth through eighth grade (left to right): Marcos Espada Bail, Nicole Musrasrik, Aaron Rodriguez, Eliazar Ocampo, Nathaniel Tamayo, Miguel Lopez Duenas, Shyanne Marvin, Aliyah Cerda, Caysie Bates, and Kaylee Rodriguez Gutierrez.

Southwest City Incredible Indians

  photo  Submitted photo Southwest City Incredible Indians for February, kindergarten through third grade (left to right): Alondra Ruiz, Adeline Pacheco, Alexis Villatoro, Kaylah Montero, Heymi Fiallos, Avery Stites, Samantha Tucker, and Fatima Alvarez
  

Print Headline: Southwest City Incredible Indians

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT