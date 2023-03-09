RELIGION: Identify as a ‘Proud follower of Christ’

We welcomed many visitors as we gathered on a beautiful Sunday morning to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer and several names were mentioned to keep in prayer. Happy anniversary to John and Kim Walker who are celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary.

The adult Sunday school lesson was a study of John 12:1-11, which reminds us that Jesus is worthy of our worship as the promised Messiah, the Son of God. "Believers should recognize that their time, talents and material possessions are entrusted to them to use for the glory of God and for helping others."

Linda Abercrombie read Philippians 1:4-6 and shared a devotional, "A Work in His Hands." We are God's personal remodeling project and we should let God help us. We should not be defined by failure, but we should be refined by it. Let God and His grace come into your life. May grace happen to you.

Rick Lett asked for God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers. We were blessed with special praise music from Jerry and Linda, who sang "Mansion Over the Hilltop." Congregational hymns included "Victory in Jesus" led by Karen Gardner with Susan Cory at the piano.

Tony Fuller shared God's word with us and what was on his heart about things we wrestle with. One of those is our identity.

"People try to categorize people. The world is wrestling with identity. There is a lot of false teaching out there. There is a lot of trust and false hope in a lot of things. There are a lot of ways to describe ourselves and a lot of people hurting and struggling with their identity. As believers, how do we represent Jesus to the people who are hurting and facing challenges in the world? Satan attacks our identity continually. Satan is a liar and a confuser. We need to be crystal clear about our identity in Christ as believers. We all have struggles and have to rely on our identity and faith as believers."

Tony made several points about our identity with Christ. "First, we were made by God. We are not self-made (Psalm 1110:3). Second, we are sinners because of a sin nature. God made us and we sinned against Him (Romans 5:8, 3:23). Third, we are loved by God. God loves you. That is a part of our identity (John 3:16). We were made by God, we messed up and we are loved by God."

Tony referred to 2 Corinthians 5:17 and said, "In Christ, we are a new creation. We have an identity as a new creation. Old things have passed. Guilt is covered by the blood of Jesus Christ. As Christians, we need to recognize that. The lost are looking for a new identity and it is offered. A hole in our heart is created by sin that only God can fill." Tony also read 2 Corinthians 5:20-21.

Tony told us that "when your identity is challenged, remember we are God's workmanship. He has a plan for our life." As he referenced Galatians 3:26-28, Tony told us that our primary ID is "we are all one in Christ."

"This week we will all see challenges to our faith and people who need faith. Satan attacks our identity and wants us not to believe that we are loved by God, who has a plan for our lives. We are an heir. We have to share God's word and His love. As Christians in this world, our identity should be 'Proud follower of Jesus Christ.' That should shine brighter than any other identity we have because we live in a world that has lost its identity. Ask yourself, does my life reflect that badge that says, 'Proud follower of Christ.'? Is that your ID? God loves you and desires a relationship with you. We all have a purpose in life, but nothing should shine brighter than being a proud follower of Christ. Are you wearing Jesus proudly?"

Spring forward with Daylight Saving Time Saturday night and join us Sunday morning at 11 a.m. for worship. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible Study is Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

The opinions expressed are those of the author.