Noel and committee to host annual Easter egg hunt April 8





The city of Noel and Noel's Christmas City Event Committee will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 at Noel Housing, 624 Johnson Drive. The event will begin at 11 a.m.

Deborah Hopping, Noel city clerk, said several activities will be available for event attendees.

"There will be food, games, crafts, face-painting, and the Grand Easter Egg Hunt with one grand prize for each age group," Hopping said.

Several different age groups will be offered at the event allowing children to hunt for eggs with their designated group.

Hopping said the Easter Bunny will make a special appearance for attendees.

"The Easter Bunny will make an appearance to say 'hello' to everyone," Hopping said.



