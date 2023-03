McDonald County High School drama program's Dabbs Greer Theatre Society will present the musical "Mary Poppins Jr." on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. in the McDonald County Little Theatre. The Disney classic comes to life in an abridged version with enchanting music and the charm of the original film.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the MCHS office or by email at [email protected].