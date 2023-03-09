McDonald County Press obituaries for March 9, 2023

George Arless Buttran

July 30, 1933

March 4, 2023

George Arless Buttram, 89, of Miami, Okla., formerly of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Miami Nursing Center in Miami, after months of declining health.

He was born July 30, 1933, in Anderson, to Arless and Alma (James) Buttram. He was raised and attended school in Anderson. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He resided in California before returning home to Anderson in 1962. He was employed by the McDonald County School District as a bus driver for many years and custodian at the high school. He also worked an additional ten years as custodian at the Neosho Walmart. He was a gifted pianist and traveled the countryside for decades sharing his ministry with area churches and gospel singings. He was a member of Trinity Worship Center in Goodman.

His parents and one brother, Billy Buttram, preceded him in death.

Survivors are his wife, Charlotte Buttram of the home; a brother, Joe Buttram of Rogers, Ark.; a sister-in-law, Jackie Coffman; and brothers-in-law, Tim Jones, Mike Jones (Deb) of Miami, Okla.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Pastor Gary Murphy officiating. Burial with full military honors followed at the Anderson Cemetery.

Arrangements were by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Glen Howard Phelps

Sept. 5, 1928

March 1, 2023

Glen Howard Phelps, age 94, of Wheaton, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri.

He was born September 5, 1928, in Gate, Oklahoma, the son of William "Bill" and Pearl (Cauthon) Phelps. On June 27, 1949, in Bentonville, Arkansas, he was united in marriage to Pernica Jo "B Jo" Simon, who survives. They had celebrated 73 years together. Glen is also survived by his son, Joseph Glen Phelps and his wife Linda of Joplin, Missouri; his daughter, Jill Suzan Hudson of Rocky Comfort, Missouri; three grandchildren, Kimberly Jo Bieber and her husband Billy of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, Travis Howard Phelps and his wife Erin of Land O' Lakes, Florida, and JoGina Nicole Park and her husband Chris of Wheaton, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren, Dakota Reed, Cheyenne Bieber, Kelton Park, Jayci Park, Palyn Park, Emerson Phelps and Anderson Phelps; three step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two grandsons, Jared Carter and Brandon Carter; one son-in-law, Doug Hudson; two brothers, Chester Phelps and Wayne Phelps; and one sister, Wanda Embry.

Glen and family moved to the Rocky Comfort, Missouri, area in 1935 to avoid the Dust Bowl years. He attended school in Rocky Comfort, graduating in 1947 from Rocky Comfort High School. After graduation, he owned and operated a milk route hauling to Pet Milk Company in Neosho, Missouri, before entering the United States Army, where his training was at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Glen served during the Korean Conflict from January 16, 1952, until November 25, 1953. After returning home, Glen continued his milk route, where he hauled to Cassville, Missouri. After selling the milk route, Glen and B Jo raised cattle, chickens and horses until he retired due to health problems. Glen served on the school board and drove a school bus for Rocky Comfort for several years and later drove for Wheaton schools. He was very active in the Wheaton Saddle Club for many years, where he served as a board member, president, and vice-president for many of those years. He was an honorary member of the Wheaton FFA since 1971 and was a member of the Church of Christ in Wheaton, Missouri.

Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton. Rick Hendrix and Steve Spillman will conduct the services. Burial with military honors will be at Rocky Comfort Cemetery in Rocky Comfort, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Saturday at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.

Contributions may be made to Fair Haven Children's Home or Ronald McDonald House in memory of Glen.

PAID OBITUARY