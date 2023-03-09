Lace and Grace Bridal Boutique hosts pre-prom party





PINEVILLE -- Lace and Grace Bridal Boutique hosted its Pre-Prom Party on March 4 at Pineville Plaza. The event, which took place from noon to 3 p.m., was designed to prepare girls for prom as well as help them plan for the event.

Breezy Larson, manager at Lace and Grace Bridal Boutique, said the event offered attendees various prizes, treats and tips.

"We had several local vendors come in, we had door prizes, we had a sweet treat table, and it was just a day to pamper them and make the memories that they're creating just a little bit more significant," Larson said.

At the Pre-Prom Party, on-site vendors included Susan Mize from The Poppy Shop, Dana Nichols from Shear Madness, Kasey Campbell as a Mary Kay beauty consultant, Sunshine Wallace from Sunshine Joy Photography, and Sammi Self doing wedding and event hair.

Also, at the event, attendees had the chance to win gift cards from local and non-local businesses, including gift cards from Haven 55, Eastside Social, Jamaica Me Hot Tanning Salon, and Sunshine Joy Photography.

Larson said the event was scheduled ahead of prom to help the "pre-planners" who wanted to get started on their prom arrangements.

"You've got those pre-planners," Larson said. "So, we wanted to give them time to come in and look for a prom dress, try them on, and make a fun day of it. Not just a day of looking for dresses."

The event covered several areas related to prom planning.

"We had a makeup artist here that was doing makeup tricks and tips for them, we had a hairstylist that was on site that was giving them a simple quick updo to give them some ideas, the florist was in, and she had a display of boutonnieres and corsages, and she was there to answer any questions," Larson said. "So, it was an all-in-one stop shop for the girls to start planning."

Larson said her favorite part of the event was watching attendees get excited.

"I loved seeing the girls laughing, and getting together, and trying on all the dresses and just kind of remembering what those memories were like and how fun it all is to be a part of," Larson said.

Larson said she hopes the event will become annual at Lace and Grace Bridal Boutique.

Submitted photo by Sunshine Wallace Kasey Campbell, a Mary Kay makeup consultant, teaches attendees makeup tricks. Attendees heard from various professionals to help with their prom planning.



Submitted photo by Sunshine Wallace A Lace and Grace Bridal Boutique Pre-Prom Party sign is displayed. Breezy Larson said she hopes the event will be held annually.





