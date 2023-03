Submitted photo McDonald County athletics director Bo Bergen presents a basketball to Cross Dowd commemorating the Mustang senior’s achievement of surpassing the career 1,000-point mark. Dowd finished his high school basketball career with 1,031 points. The ceremony took place prior to McDonald County’s game against Willow Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Mustang Arena.

Print Headline: High-scoring career

