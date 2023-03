GOODMAN -- The Goodman City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday was canceled due to a lack of quorum.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 15. Members of the council, along with Mayor J.R. Fisher, plan to meet at the city hall to review and select the most suitable bid for the city's street pavement project. City attorney Jordan Paul also plans to be present to answer any questions for the city.

Residents are encouraged to attend.