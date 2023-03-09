Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Carla Harris v. Thomas C. Harris.

Jenny K. Zachary v. William T. Zachary.

Jason W. Reeves v. Cynthia N. Reeves.

State of Missouri:

Jillian York v. William Hauling. Small claims over $100.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. David A. Dyer. Breach of contract.

Cody Cade v. Amanda Cade. Personal injury.

Mariner Finance, LLC v. David L. Stamps. Breach of contract.

Nora Jean Phillips v. David M. Glidden.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Leah A. Daniels. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Michael Alley. Suit on account.

Irvine Capital Investments, LLC v. Mavrick Smith. Unlawful detainer.

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital v. Angelique Nevaeh. Suit on account.

Easy Cash ASAP, LLC v. Tonise Branch. Suit on account.

Carrington Mortgage Services v. Kimberly A. Zamniak. Unlawful detainer.

William A. Ziemianin v. Department of Revenue. Refuse Breathalyzer.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Alan Watkins. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Arvin D. Miller v. Justin Gouge. Unlawful detainer.

Citibank, N.A. v. Kaitlynd Bailes. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Clayton Shook. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Lauren S. Terry. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Peyton L. Blair. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shyla N. Johnson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jerry S. Poke. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Rebecca M. Mitchell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Yasmen R. Kent. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Amber M. Parsons. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Hannah M. Moss. Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Forrest Wayne Weston. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/ fastened safety belt.

Michael D. Simmons. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brody G. Carney. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Taylor D. Friend. Displayed unlawful plate/placard on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Laurien S. Terry. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Raymond L. Hoyt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jose L. Perez Martinez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Gary W. Caylor. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nikola M. Stewart. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brittney Jo Michele Melton. DWI -- alcohol. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Amber M. Parsons. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Eduardo E. Boom. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Bradley R. Dawson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shawn R. Hood. Failed to register out-of-state registered vehicle/trailer in Missouri when Missouri resident.

Jathan E. McDaniel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tyler G. Dollar. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Leonor G. Rodriguez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kathleen R. Mcpartland. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kelsie E. Barnes. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shawn A. Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kabe J. Cox. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Jarrid J. Giese. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Talbert Marshall. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Matthew R. Busch. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rebecca L. Chavira. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jorge Rosas Lopez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on high without a valid license.

Tabitha L. Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joe Henson. Domestic Assault.

Richard H. Reece. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Karen E. Tiszka. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jerry S. Poke. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joseph D. Osborn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Taylor N. Pinson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Taylor D. Friend. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Felonies:

David Martin Hood. Statutory rape or attempted statutory rape. Sodomy or attempted sodomy. Incest.

Kenneth K. Wooten. Domestic assault. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Assault.

Matthew Eugene Montgomery. Property damage. Tampering with motor vehicle.

James Allen Quallate. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Joshua Joseph Hibbs. Assault. Armed criminal action.

David A. Jones. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device.

Amber Lynn Schuckman. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Juan Carlos Borrero. Domestic assault. Burglary.

Cheyenne N. Guzman. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Dustin W. Foster. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Sadie Pendergraft. Unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card (value $750 or more).

Logan W. Chavez. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Irene Elizabeth Hixson. Possession of controlled substance.

Dakota R.L. Smith. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Aaron Lee Ditmore. Burglary.

Casandra Soto. Unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card (value $750 or more).

Jeffrey A. Howard. Animal abuse.

Steve K. Stewart. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Kelly Hutchens. Assault.

The following cases were heard:

Riviera M. Killion. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dakota S. House. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

John Wayne Rash. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Nicholas Anthony Russo. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Ruben Zapata. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Tracy D. Moss. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Brooke E. Panther. DWI -- alcohol.

Justin E. Moore. Fish without a permit.

Aaron Lee Matthews. DWI -- alcohol.

Juan C. Lopez. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Silas Carl Groh. Stealing.

Derrick A. Baker. Failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right.

Robin Livingston Curtis. DWI -- alcohol.

David Lee Christie. Unlawful possession drug paraphernaila.

Julius C. Dawson. Peace disturbance, first offense.

Nikki R. Himes. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Dakota S. House. Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Toji L. Loudermilk. Stealing.

Dillan M. Martin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Alexandria R. Peck. Peace disturbance, First offense.

John Wayne Rash. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Felonies:

Aaron Lee Ditmore. Burglary.

Logan W. Chavez. Endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk.